Taylor Swift Disses Kim Kardashian on ‘Thank You Aimee,’ Fans Believe

Between Kendrick Lamar, Drake and even J. Cole, rap followers have been devouring their favourite flavors of beef all month lengthy. However now, pop followers suppose Taylor Swift is serving up her personal heaping serving to of piping scorching battle together with her previous rival, Kim Kardashian.

Discover See newest movies, charts and information See newest movies, charts and information

With the shock, 2 a.m. launch of The Tortured Poets Division: The Anthology, a whole, double-album model of the Swift’s lengthy awaited eleventh studio album, followers appear to suppose that her track “Thank You Aimee” is aimed on the actuality star she’s been feuding with since 2016.

For starters, followers pointed to the unusual capitalization of the track’s title throughout all streaming companies. Billed as “thanK you aIMee,” Swifties clocked that the three capitalized letters within the title spell out “KIM.”

That pattern continued when the Taylor Nation X account tweeted the chorus’ lyrics “Screamed, ‘f–Ok you aIMee’ to the evening sky,” alongside a GIF of Swift performing through the Status portion of her Eras Tour set. Not solely did followers latch onto the continued spelling of “KIM” by means of capitalized letters, however additionally they glommed onto the truth that Status was impressed, partly, by Swift’s ongoing feud with Kardashian and her then-husband Ye (previously referred to as Kanye West).

Followers additionally pointed to numerous the excoriating lyrics all through the track, which sees Swift apparently reminiscing on a high-school bully (the titular Aimee) and the affect she had on the pop star’s life. With the opening line, “After I image my hometown/ There’s a bronze spray-tanned statue of you,” Swifties rapidly pointed out using the phrases “spray-tanned,” probably referencing Kardashian’s well-known tan.

Within the track’s third verse, Swift sings that she “wrote a thousand songs that you simply discover uncool,” and “constructed a legacy which you’ll’t undo,” whereas including that “there wouldn’t be this, if there hadn’t been you.” Followers theorized that the lyric referenced the notorious leaked cellphone name and subsequent snake emoji tweet that Kardashian shared in 2016, cases that followers imagine deeply influenced Swift’s writing on Status.

Maybe essentially the most talked-about lyric on “Thank You Aimee” comes through the bridge, when Swift goes after her bully’s lack of growth. “I don’t suppose you’ve modified a lot. And so I modified your identify, and any actual defining clues,” she sings, with followers pointing on the obfuscated identify all through the track’s lyrics. Swifties then pointed to a video of Kardashian and her daughter North West dancing to Swift’s “Shake It Off” as proof for the bridge’s closing lyric: “And at some point, your child comes residence singin’/ A track that solely us two is gonna know is about you.”

Swift final spoke about her feud with each Kardashian and Ye throughout her wide-ranging interview as TIME’s Individual of the 12 months in December 2023. “You’ve gotten a completely manufactured body job, in an illegally recorded cellphone name, which Kim Kardashian edited after which put out to say to everybody that I used to be a liar,” Swift mentioned through the interview. “That took me down psychologically to a spot I’ve by no means been earlier than. I moved to a international nation. I didn’t depart a rental home for a yr. I used to be afraid to get on cellphone calls. I pushed away most individuals in my life as a result of I didn’t belief anybody anymore. I went down actually, actually onerous.”

Hearken to “Thank You Aimee” and see only a few fan reactions to the brand new monitor beneath: