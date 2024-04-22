Taylor Swift’s ‘Thank You Aime’ Is About Kim Kardashian: Fan Theories

It should be the season of the diss, and never even Taylor Swift is immune — and we’re not even speaking about ex-boyfriends. The expanded Anthology version of The Tortured Poets Division includes a observe, “thanK you aIMee,” that many followers are deciphering as a diss observe geared toward Kim Kardashian.

It needs to be famous, this isn’t precisely wild hypothesis. Whereas Swift has at all times liked hiding deep lore clues and easter eggs, those right here are usually not very delicate in any respect. To begin with, the title is conspicuously stylized as “thanK you aIMee,” and if you happen to try the official lyrics sheet, one line is equally stylized, “fucK you aIMee.”

That leaves you with a capitalized Ok, I, and M, and it doesn’t precisely take a mind genius to determine that one out.

With that gargantuan trace, followers haven’t had a lot hassle drawing connections to the long-running feud between Swift and Kardashian. Positive, Swift frames the music as if she’s enthusiastic about an old style bully, however traces like “There’s a bronze spray-tanned statue of you,” and even ”And so I modified your title, and any actual defining clues” aren’t fooling anybody. Particularly when one in every of Swift’s official Twitter accounts is out right here posting the stylized lyric alongside a .gif from the Popularity part of the Eras Tour, which is mainly a masterclass in the way you say every little thing whereas saying nothing.

(If you actually need a refresher on all of this, it goes one thing like: There was the entire Kanye/Taylor factor on the VMAs a billion years in the past, then they appeared to make up, however then he had that line on “Well-known” about her, which Swift mentioned she didn’t approve, however then Kim and Kanye leaked a video of a telephone name the place she did appear to approve. After that got here Popularity, after which years later, ostensible vindication for Swift, when the unedited model of the decision was launched and really it appeared like she didn’t give Kanye approval.)

Anyway, the timeline is now filled with memes about Kardashian checking her mentions, Swift dropping a extra vicious diss than Drake, Cole, and Kendrick, and the way Joe Alwyn isn’t the only one who has to look at his again right this moment. Hell, even the King of the Bros, Dave Portnoy, was tweeting all-caps: “#KIMKARDASHIAN GOT WRECKED.”

Okay, quiet down everybody, it’s not even midday on the East Coast but.