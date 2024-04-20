Taylor Swift shocker: New album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” is actually a double album

Anticipation was rising at a fever pitch earlier than Taylor Swift’s newest album, “The Tortured Poets Division,” dropped at midnight EDT. However the pop celebrity had an enormous shock on faucet: It is really a double album.

When Half One dropped, Swift wrote on Instagram, “All’s honest in love and poetry… New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out now 🤍”

Then got here the shocker, revealed in an Instagram publish saying, “It is a 2am shock: The Tortured Poets Division is a secret DOUBLE album. ✌️ I would written a lot tortured poetry prior to now 2 years and needed to share all of it with you, so here is the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 additional songs. And now the story is not mine anymore… it is all yours. 🤍.”

What’s Taylor Swift’s new album about?

Swift described the album as “new works that replicate occasions, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic second in time — one which was each sensational and sorrowful in equal measure.”

She additionally stated that point has been “closed and boarded up. There’s nothing to avenge, no scores to settle as soon as wounds have healed. And upon additional reflection, a very good variety of them turned out to be self-inflicted.”

“Leisure Tonight” correspondent Denny Directo referred to as the report a few of her most weak work.

“Followers had been left with extra questions than there have been solutions, so good luck making an attempt to decipher who these songs are about, what they imply,” Directo informed CBS Information. “… I really feel like there’s extra heartbreak songs on this than there are love songs.”



Taylor Swift releases “Tortured Poets Division” double album 01:57

Hours forward of the report’s launch, Swift stated on social media that its first single was “Fortnight,” that includes Submit Malone, and its music video was launched Friday evening.

Swift praised the Grammy-nominated artist’s musical experimentation and melodies “that simply stick in your head ceaselessly.”

“I obtained to witness that magic come to life firsthand after we labored collectively on Fortnight,” Swift stated in her publish.

“Fortnight” is not the one monitor on the album on which Swift labored with one other artist. Florence and The Machine can also be featured.

What’s on “The Tortured Poets Division” tracklist?



Swift posted an initial tracklist to social media in February in the future after she introduced the album at the Grammys, the place she received for finest pop vocal album. This is the listing of all 31 songs:

“Fortnight”

“The Tortured Poets Division”

“My Boy Solely Breaks His Favourite Toys”

“Down Unhealthy”

“So Lengthy, London”

“However Daddy I Love Him”

“Recent Out the Slammer”

“Florida!!!”

“Responsible as Sin?”

“Who’s Afraid of Little Previous Me?”

“I Can Repair Him (No Actually I Can)”

“loml”

“I Can Do It With a Damaged Coronary heart”

“The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”

“The Alchemy”

“Clara Bow”

“The Black Canine”

“imgonnagetyouback”

“The Albatross”

“Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus”

“How Did It Finish?”

“So Excessive Faculty”

“I Hate It Right here”

“thanK you aIMee”

“I Look in Folks’s Home windows”

“The Prophecy”

“Cassandra”

“Peter”

“The Bolter”

“Robin”

“The Manuscript”

Taylor Swift performs throughout her Eras Tour on the Nationwide Stadium on March 2, 2024, in Singapore. Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Photos for TAS Rights Administration



What are Taylor Swift’s live performance dates for The Eras Tour?

Swift resumes her wildly profitable Eras Tour subsequent month in Europe with exhibits scheduled for Austria, France, Germany, Eire, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the U.Okay. till August. Within the fall, the tour returns to North America with performances in Indianapolis, Miami, New Orleans, Toronto and Vancouver, British Columbia.

Listed here are the dates for upcoming exhibits:

Might 9

Paris

Paris Might 10

Paris

Paris Might 11

Paris

Paris Might 12

Paris

Paris Might 17

Stockholm

Stockholm Might 18

Stockholm

Stockholm Might 19

Stockholm

Stockholm Might 24

Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon, Portugal Might 25

Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon, Portugal Might 29

Madrid

Madrid Might 30

Madrid

Madrid June 2

Lyon, France

Lyon, France June 3

Lyon, France

Lyon, France June 7

Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh, Scotland June 8

Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh, Scotland June 9

Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh, Scotland June 13

Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England June 14

Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England June 15

Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England June 18

Cardiff, Wales

Cardiff, Wales June 21

London

London June 22

London

London June 23

London

London June 28

Dublin

Dublin June 29

Dublin

Dublin June 30

Dublin

Dublin July 4

Amsterdam

Amsterdam July 5

Amsterdam

Amsterdam July 6

Amsterdam

Amsterdam July 9

Zurich

Zurich July 10

Zurich

Zurich July 13

Milan

Milan July 14

Milan

Milan July 17

Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Gelsenkirchen, Germany July 18

Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Gelsenkirchen, Germany July 19

Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Gelsenkirchen, Germany July 23

Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany July 24

Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany July 27

Munich

Munich July 28

Munich

Munich Aug. 1

Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Aug. 2

Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Aug. 3

Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Aug. 8

Vienna

Vienna Aug. 9

Vienna

Vienna Aug. 10

Vienna

Vienna Aug. 15

London

London Aug. 16

London

London Aug. 17

London

London Aug. 19

London

London Aug. 20

London

London Oct. 18

Miami

Miami Oct. 19

Miami

Miami Oct. 20

Miami

Miami Oct. 25

New Orleans

New Orleans Oct. 26

New Orleans

New Orleans Oct. 27

New Orleans

New Orleans Nov. 1

Indianapolis

Indianapolis Nov. 2

Indianapolis

Indianapolis Nov. 3

Indianapolis

Indianapolis Nov. 14

Toronto

Toronto Nov. 15

Toronto

Toronto Nov. 16

Toronto

Toronto Nov. 21

Toronto

Toronto Nov. 22

Toronto

Toronto Nov. 23

Toronto

Toronto Dec. 6

Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia Dec. 7

Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia Dec. 8

Vancouver, British Columbia

