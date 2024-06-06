Terrifying new ‘Alien: Romulus’ trailer unleashes the facehuggers (video)

Following a surprising teaser trailer launched again in March, Alien: Romulus is kicking issues up a notch with its second trailer, which is filled with facehuggers, acid blood and zero-gravity thrills.

The Alien film sequence has been a enjoyable one to observe over the a long time, with the standard going up and down, the mythology being expanded in typically contradictory methods, and the fearsome xenomorphs clashing in opposition to the extraterrestrials from the Predator franchise exterior of comedian books and video video games.

After Ridley Scott’s deliberate prequel trilogy was denied a conclusion and “ Prey” marked a much-needed refresh for the Predator saga, Disney and twentieth Century Studios try to offer Alien the identical therapy, and to this point, it seems to be like writer-director Fede Álvarez (Evil Useless 2013, Do not Breathe) may need succeeded the place many have failed. The trick? Going again to the sequence’ roots whereas mixing issues up.

A nonetheless from “Alien: Romulus,” eerily much like an iconic shot from “Alien 3.” (Picture credit score: twentieth Century Studios)

It actually seems to be like Álvarez wasn’t mendacity nor exaggerating when he teased his film is a mixture of the primary two installments , those that are universally beloved regardless of how strikingly totally different they’re from one another. Whereas the visuals on show are nearer to these of Alien (1979), there is a stable contact of James Cameron’s Aliens (1986) overlaying your entire preview as properly.

Furthermore, those that have performed a few of the greatest Alien video games of all time will certainly discover a good quantity of DNA from “Alien: Isolation,” Artistic Meeting’s memorable FPS horror title launched in 2014.

As for the precise plot, the brand new trailer would not reveal specifics past a bunch of colonist youngsters who need higher lives for themselves selecting to steal and/or scavenge from the fallacious area station. You may suppose you understand what comes subsequent, however it seems the script could have a number of surprises up its sleeve. No Ellen Ripley cameo although, as this one takes place in some unspecified time in the future within the 57 years between Alien and Aliens.

On prime of the nerve-wracking trailer, a easy however hard-hitting crimson poster that reconfirms the Aug. 16, 2024 launch date in theaters was shared by Disney and twentieth Century Studios:

Official poster for “Alien: Romulus.” (Picture credit score: twentieth Century Studios)

The solid is led by Cailee Spaeny ( Pacific Rim: Rebellion ) as Rain Carradine. She’s joined by Isabela Merced ( Transformers: The Final Knight ) as Kay, Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone) as Tyler, David Jonsson (Trade) as Andy, Spike Fearn (Aftersun) as Bjorn, and newcomer Aileen Wu. Director Fede Álvarez co-wrote the script together with his longtime artistic accomplice Rodo Sayagues, and Alien legend Ridley Scott is concerned as producer.

“Alien: Romulus” debuts in theaters on Aug. 16, 2024.