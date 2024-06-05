The Acolyte’s Twin Concept Sputters In Its Debut

The Acolyte Disney

Whereas The Acolyte is reviewing effectively sufficient, nearly as good as Ahsoka, maybe, however not fairly in addition to The Mandalorian and Andor, I got here away from the episode not likely liking the complete central premise.

This isn’t a spoiler, as each a late TV spot and an interview with the star herself confirmed this earlier than the present even got here out, that Amandla Stenberg performs force-powered twins on the present. Right here’s what she mentioned to The Electrical Playground:

“I play twins within the present. Their names are Osha and Mae and so they form of skew in the direction of totally different sides of the pressure. Though that’s form of up for debate and hopefully there’ll be one, as soon as everyone will get to see the present. Mae is on a path for revenge – she’s on a warpath. One thing that occurred of their childhood separated these twins and now Mae is out for revenge. Osha, who’s a mechanic, and who was part of the Jedi order, however left as a padawan, is accused of the revenge that’s going down and has to defend herself whereas additionally discovering that her twin sister continues to be alive.”

I…don’t prefer it to date. I don’t suppose it labored effectively within the first two episodes, and I’m undecided how I really feel about the way it looks as if it’s going to play out going ahead, however I suppose I’ve to present it extra of an opportunity.

There are a number of issues with this. The present tries to tug a “gotcha” within the first episode by having Mae stalk and kill a Jedi (Carrie-Anne Moss, who higher be in some flashbacks lest she not be completely wasted). Then, we see a chipper, very not-killer-seeming Osha within the subsequent scene, who’s arrested for the crime and everybody rapidly puzzles out {that a} twin sister she thought was useless is the truth is alive, and now searching Jedi. It seems like form of an inexpensive trick of a gap.

The Acolyte Disney

One minor factor that basically bothers me, and once more, looks as if it’s bending over backwards to make this idea work, is that each sisters have the identical coiffure, the purple braids organized in the identical approach (Mae’s is longer down the edges, I suppose). As I watched, I assumed “oh, possibly Mae is disguising herself as Osha on goal” besides no, it’s revealed Mae doesn’t even know Osha is alive both. However nonetheless, similar hair, including to the confusion and the gimmick that everybody thinks Osha is the killer initially. I assume it additionally helps with wardrobe adjustments when filming…

I additionally hope the story isn’t making a straight line towards precisely the place I believe it’s going, specifically:

The 4 Jedi being stalked, together with her previous grasp, have some accountability for the fireplace that killed their household and separated the 2 ladies. And/or they purposefully left Mae to die, pondering she was evil for beginning the fireplace, whereas saving her sister.

Osha finally convinces Mae to show from the darkish aspect to allow them to be sisters once more (particularly since a lot of that is seemingly revenge for a sister she now is aware of is alive?).

Once more, it’s simply two episodes, however I do hope issues get higher from right here, as I used to be not in love with the double premiere, and the dual factor feels grating and compelled to me. However we’ll see the way it goes.

Observe me on Twitter, Threads, YouTube, and Instagram.

Decide up my sci-fi novels the Herokiller sequence and The Earthborn Trilogy.