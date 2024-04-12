‘The Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announce divorce 3 months after getting married

“The Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner and his spouse, Theresa Nist, introduced Friday they’re divorcing three months after their televised wedding ceremony.

“Theresa and I’ve had plenty of heart-to-heart conversations and we have seemed intently at our state of affairs, our dwelling state of affairs and so forth and we have sort of come to the conclusion, mutually, that it is in all probability time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Turner, 72, mentioned on “Good Morning America.”

The pair tied the knot in a televised ceremony in January after assembly final fall on the primary season of “The Golden Bachelor,” a derivative of the long-running ABC courting actuality present “The Bachelor.”

Nist, 70, thanked followers for his or her assist.

“I don’t assume we are able to inform you how many individuals informed us that it gave them a lot hope,” she mentioned. “We wish none of that to alter for anyone.”

Turner and Nist didn’t say what led as much as their cut up however steered that they had hassle deciding the place to stay. Nist is a monetary companies skilled from New Jersey and Turner is a retired restaurateur from Indiana.

The pair informed ABC Information’ Juju Chang in November that that they had deliberate to stay in South Carolina.

“We checked out properties in South Carolina, we thought of New Jersey, and we simply checked out properties after house,” Nist mentioned. “However we by no means acquired to the purpose the place we made that call.”

Turner and Nist captured hearts in the course of the first season of “The Golden Bachelor,” by which seniors got the prospect to seek out love. Turner was seeking a romantic accomplice following the demise of his highschool sweetheart, Toni, in 2017.

Though their marriage was short-lived, Turner and Nist mentioned they nonetheless love one another.

“There’s little doubt in my thoughts, I nonetheless am in love along with her,” he mentioned. “I root for her on daily basis.”

“Yeah, I nonetheless love him,” Nist added.