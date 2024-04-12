“The Golden Bachelor” couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are getting a divorce



“The Golden Bachelor” couple, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, who received engaged on the ABC relationship present and married on dwell TV, are getting divorced. The pair introduced the information on Friday, about three months after they exchanged vows.

Turner, 72, was the primary “Golden Bachelor” within the spinoff of the favored “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” collection. Twenty-two contestants between the ages of 60 and 75 competed for Turner’s love and ultimately, he proposed to Nist, 70.

In an interview on “Good Morning America,” Turner stated he and Nist “had plenty of heart-to-heart conversations” and determined mutually that it was time to “dissolve our marriage.” The pair held palms in the course of the interview and Turner stated he nonetheless loves Nist.

However, they dwell in several areas. Gerry is in Indiana whereas Theresa is in New Jersey and he stated they checked out their “dwelling state of affairs,” when having conversations about the way forward for their relationship.

“The factor that strikes me essentially the most in our conversations, it has been how devoted each of us are to our households,” Turner stated. “I believe each of us really feel prefer it’s finest for the happiness of every of us to dwell aside.”

Each of Turner and Nist’s first spouses died. Turner has two daughters whereas Nist has a daughter and a son.

The couple met on “The Golden Bachelor” when the present started filming in August 2023 and their wedding ceremony particular, “The Golden Wedding ceremony” aired dwell on ABC on Jan. 4. Their wedding ceremony was attended by a number of contestants from their season in addition to previous seasons of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.”

Through the interview on Friday, the couple stated they’d a prenuptial settlement and really useful others do the identical. Additionally they stated they do not need to discourage others from a second likelihood at love.

“I do not assume we will let you know how many individuals informed us that it gave them a lot hope. We would like none of that to vary for anyone,” Nist stated.

