The iconic Mirage in Las Vegas is closing after 34 years

The Mirage Lodge and On line casino on the Las Vegas Strip, and its immediately recognizable volcano, is quickly shutting down after greater than three a long time in enterprise.

The three,000-room resort will stop operations on July 17 because it undergoes a three-year renovation that wipes away any markings of the Mirage and its tropical theme.

Opened in 1989 by on line casino mogul Steve Wynn, the Mirage ushered in a period of luxe resorts for the Strip and was the primary resort to have a sidewalk attraction with its volcano, prompting the Bellagio and Venetian to mimic the Mirage with its dancing fountains and canals, respectively.

“We look ahead to the start of an thrilling journey into a brand new period as Exhausting Rock Las Vegas will ignite the Strip with leisure, innovation and world-class hospitality,” the Mirage mentioned on its Fb account, which has been flooded with reminiscences within the feedback.

Along with the volcano, the Mirage was additionally house to different quintessential Las Vegas options just like the Siegfried and Roy’s white tigers present and a Cirque du Soleil present set to Beatles music.

The resort will reopen in 2027 as Exhausting Rock Las Vegas, with a hovering 700-foot-tall lodge tower within the form of a guitar, much like its Florida property, with the volcano being destroyed to create space for brand spanking new rooms.

MGM Resorts purchased the Mirage from Wynn in 2000 and offered it in 2022 for greater than $1 billion to Exhausting Rock Worldwide. It’s the second time Exhausting Rock can have a presence in Las Vegas, with the model beforehand proudly owning the now-Virgin Lodge off the Strip.

Greater than 3,000 Mirage staff will probably be laid off starting in July. The Exhausting Rock mentioned it should pay greater than $80 million in severance. The Culinary Employees Union, which represents about half of the Mirage’s staff, mentioned in a press release that affected staff will get $2,000 for every year of employment with the choice of returning when the lodge reopens.

Mirage company which have reservations past July 14 will probably be cancelled and refunds issued. As for on line casino chips, additionally they have to be utilized by that date on the Mirage however could be redeemed at neighboring Treasure Island for an additional 120 days following the resort’s closing.