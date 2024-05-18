Chet Holmgren Praises SGA for Not ‘Reigning Like’ Kobe Bryant and Taking Away Shoes | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Joe Murphy/NBAE through Getty Pictures

Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has emerged as a prime participant within the NBA, ending second in MVP voting and main his staff to the highest seed within the Western Convention.

However in keeping with his teammate Chet Holmgren, he is “tremendous chill” and sees himself as equal to the remainder of his squad. Per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, Holmgren referenced an iconic Kobe Bryant story to clarify how Gilgeous-Alexander differs from different NBA greats.

“He is tremendous chill,” Holmgren stated. “Often it is simply type of speaking us by means of errors. He isn’t in right here reigning like Kobe (Bryant) was. He isn’t the kind of man who’d take his (signature) sneakers away as a result of he does not need us carrying them. That is not him.”

In accordance with Slater, Holmgren was referring to a narrative he heard on a podcast about Bryant taking away his teammates’ sneakers after an embarrassing loss. On The Large Podcast, former Los Angeles Laker Lou Williams stated Bryant did not need his teammates carrying his signature sneakers anymore following a foul efficiency.

Whereas that type of management boded effectively in Los Angeles because the Lakers gained 5 championships throughout Bryant’s tenure, Gilgeous-Alexander’s extra relaxed strategy has led to an excellent 12 months from a younger Thunder staff.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 30.1 factors, 6.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds and two steals through the common season as Oklahoma Metropolis went 57-25 to assert the highest seed within the West. His excellent play has carried into the postseason as he put up 27.3 factors per sport in a first-round sweep in opposition to the New Orleans Pelicans and is averaging 31.4 factors in opposition to the Dallas Mavericks within the ongoing convention semifinals.