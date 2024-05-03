‘The Idea Of You’ Ending Explained—How It’s Different From The Book

“Concept of You” streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Courtesy of Prime

The anticipated new rom-com The Concept of You is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. When you’ve watched it by way of to the final scene, you’ll have observed that the ending of The Concept of You differs from the e book on which it’s based mostly.

Starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, The Concept of You is customized from Robinne Lee’s 2017 bestselling novel of the identical identify. The movie follows the difficult love affair between a 40-year-old single mom (Hathaway) and Hayes Campbell (Galitzine), the lead singer of the favored boy band August Moon.

Forward of the movie’s launch, some followers theorized on social media that The Concept of You was impressed by Harry Types fan fiction. In any case, Types and Hayes share quite a few similarities, like being in a five-member boy band, having a love for tattoos, and a historical past of courting older girls.

However Lee debunked rumors that the e book is predicated on fanfiction. In an essay penned for Time.com to correspond with the movie’s launch, she wrote: “Labeling it as ‘fluff’ or “’anfiction’—notably when finished by those that haven’t learn it—is each reductive and dismissive.”

The creator additionally denied that the e book has a direct connection to Types. “Assuming a novel with a fictional movie star in a relationship have to be based mostly on an current movie star—on this case, the web has determined, Harry Types—is unimaginative at greatest and sexist at worst,” she wrote. In 2020, Lee advised Vogue that Hayes drew inspiration from “Prince Harry-meets-Harry [Styles]”, ex-boyfriends, her husband, and “a splash” of actor Eddie Redmayne.

The Concept of You premiered on Prime Video on Might 2. Director Michael Showalter took a number of inventive liberties when adapting The Concept of You right into a film, together with altering the ending from the beloved e book.

The Concept Of You Ending Defined

(Warning: Spoilers forward for The Concept of You film and e book.)

Within the novel, Solène decides to interrupt up with Hayes as a result of they’re at very completely different phases of their lives. Just a few weeks later, whereas Hayes is on a break from touring, he exhibits up on her doorstep, upset about their break up. They hook up, and he tells her he has stop the band.

However Solène can’t settle for this and tells him he can’t finish his profession for her. She lies to him and tells him that she by no means actually beloved him however beloved the concept of him. Hayes returns to his band and continues to name and textual content her, however she ignores him, and he ultimately stops.

“After which in the future, they stopped,” Lee concludes the novel. “Lengthy, lengthy earlier than I had stopped loving him.”

However within the film, Hayes and Solène name it quits primarily as a result of their relationship and age hole are negatively affecting her 12-year-old daughter, Isabelle. Hayes visits Solène, the place she apologizes, and he tells her he loves her. They determine to reconvene after 5 years to revisit their relationship.

The film jumps into the long run, and through an look on The Graham Norton Present, Hayes proclaims that he’s taking a break from touring. He performs the guitar and sings a track impressed by his romance along with her. With Solène watching, he mentions that he has day without work to go to somebody particular in Los Angeles.

Upon arriving in California, he enters Solène’s artwork gallery. It’s their first assembly in a 12 months, and she or he’s pleased to see him. The ending and what the long run holds for them stay unsure.

Why Was The Concept of You E book Ending Modified In The Film?

Director Michael Showalter mentioned that he modified the film ending for The Concept of You to offer audiences a hopeful ending for the 2 characters.

“There’s a really lengthy historical past in romantic films of fixing the ending in order that the 2 foremost characters are collectively on the finish. There’s a little bit of a realistic reply to this, which is that film audiences simply wish to see not less than that there’s some hope for these two characters on the finish of the film,” he defined to TV Insider.

Showalter continued, “We don’t have to inform the viewers precisely the way it ended. We’re not telling the viewers precisely the place issues wound up. However we’re not less than giving the viewers a chance to attempt to fill it in for themselves. As a fan of the style, I like a romantic story that ends with the 2 foremost characters getting espresso as a result of that tells me there’s hope.”

The Concept Of You is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.