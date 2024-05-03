News
Recap: Embarrassing effort sees Bruins fall 2-1 in Game 6
I actually don’t know what to say, however I’m going to attempt.
Final yr was devastating. That is embarrassing. To have a staff on the ropes after which put out the hassle the Bruins have proven is reprehensible. Two pictures on aim in half an hour of play? They awoke partially, however to what avail? We are able to gripe about missed calls (particularly Lohrei being ragolled by Pontus Holmberg that ought to have been a boarding 100%), however in the long run, that is on the highest 6. Pastrnak, Marchand, Zacha, and many others., and many others., they give the impression of being identical to final yr. Going by means of the motions, no emotion, no effort. How about Zacha and Coyle trying horrible within the face-off dot?
The Bruins have misplaced 65 of the final 103 faceoffs.
— Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) May 3, 2024
The ghosts of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci are haunting me proper now and needs to be shaming their “top-6 facilities”.
DeBrusk was semi-lively, however that’s about it for the forwards. Geekie wants new skates for now a lot he was slipping and sliding tonight. It’s improper for Brandon Carlo to have the third most pictures of any Bruin on this collection. Charlie McAvoy and Mason Lohrei tried their darndest, however that’s about it for the skaters. None of this falls ought to fall on Jeremy Swayman’s shoulders, who’s genuinely taking part in lights out hockey. I’d be screaming at my teammates for not supporting that type of play with such a scarcity of goalscoring.
I really feel even worse for Jack Edwards. To ship a New England icon out with that fart of a recreation—love him or hate him—is simply improper.
Sport 7 Saturday evening, 8pm, TD Backyard. One thing HAS to alter. Monty’s job feels prefer it’s on the road. As Jack so fittingly made his final line, “Love Reside the Boston Bruins.” That’s what it’s going to must be, or else it’s a really, very lengthy summer season in Beantown. The aim highlights are beneath, if you wish to be a masochist, however I wouldn’t blame you should you didn’t.
