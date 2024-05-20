The statistics behind Leverkusen’s historic unbeaten Bundesliga title win | Football News

Bayer Leverkusen is the primary group in Germany’s top-flight league to go all season undefeated. Listed here are the important thing numbers.

Bayer Leverkusen sealed a historic unbeaten Bundesliga season as they lifted the title with a 2-1 win in opposition to Augsburg on Saturday.

Listed here are the numbers behind the exceptional run of supervisor Xabi Alonso’s group within the 2023-24 season:

0: Bayer Leverkusen didn’t lose as soon as within the Bundesliga this season.

1: Bayer Leverkusen are the primary group in German soccer historical past to undergo a Bundesliga season unbeaten.

51: Bayer Leverkusen are but to lose in 51 matches in all competitions this season. The run consists of 34 Bundesliga video games, 12 Europa League matches and 5 within the German Cup.

1: Bundesliga titles in Bayer Leverkusen’s 120-year historical past.

2: Bayer Leverkusen gained simply two titles earlier than this season – the 1988 Europa League and the 1993 German Cup.

3: With the Bundesliga wrapped up in April, Bayer Leverkusen might win a complete of three trophies this season. Alonso’s facet face Atalanta within the Europa League remaining on Wednesday and Kaiserslautern within the German Cup remaining on Saturday.

5: Bayer Leverkusen have completed second 5 occasions within the league.

15: Bayer Leverkusen have scored 15 targets after the 90-minute mark in all competitions this yr. If counting from the 80-minute mark, the tally rises to 33.

59: Bayer Leverkusen’s forty ninth match unbeaten, which got here within the Europa League semifinals with a stoppage-time equaliser in opposition to Roma, broke a 59-year UEFA document set by Benfica from 1963 to 1965.

90: Bayer Leverkusen’s factors tally this season – the equal second-best in Bundesliga historical past behind Bayern Munich 2012-13 (91).

3: Star Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz gained the Bundesliga Participant of the Month award thrice this season, in October, December and February. Alex Grimaldo in April and Victor Boniface in August had been Leverkusen’s different winners.

3: Three gamers have hit double figures of targets within the league this season: Victor Boniface (14), Florian Wirtz (11) and Alex Grimaldo (10).

13: Grimaldo has 13 assists, the best within the league, whereas Florian Wirtz has 11.

33: Bayer Leverkusen have scored in 33 of their 34 video games, drawing a clean solely in a 0-0 house draw with Borussia Moenchengladbach.