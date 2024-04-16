Connect with us

Tiger Woods bids farewell to CBS’s Verne Lundquist at Masters’ Hole 16

4 mins ago

Legends acknowledge legends.

On a Masters Sunday by which Tiger Woods hadn’t performed his greatest spherical of golf at Augusta Nationwide Golf Membership, the five-time Masters champion nonetheless paid his respect to legendary and retiring broadcaster Verne Lundquist.

Look: Tiger Woods acknowledges Verne Lundquist on Gap 16

As Woods was strolling off the greens on Gap 16 at Augusta Nationwide, Woods stopped and shook fingers with Lundquist. The CBS broadcaster watched Woods play the outlet from behind the bunker in a garden chair earlier than he acquired set and prepared for his name of the Masters.

As famous on the Masters.com broadcast, Woods hardly ever takes breaks away from the sport itself when he’s taking part in, so to interrupt from motion — nonetheless briefly — and acknowledge Lundquist was a pure class transfer from Woods.

