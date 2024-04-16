Tiger Woods bids farewell to CBS’s Verne Lundquist at Masters’ Hole 16

Legends acknowledge legends.

On a Masters Sunday by which Tiger Woods hadn’t performed his greatest spherical of golf at Augusta Nationwide Golf Membership, the five-time Masters champion nonetheless paid his respect to legendary and retiring broadcaster Verne Lundquist.

REQUIRED READING:Masters leaderboard reside updates, scores at present: Scottie Scheffler seeks second inexperienced jacket

Look: Tiger Woods acknowledges Verne Lundquist on Gap 16

As Woods was strolling off the greens on Gap 16 at Augusta Nationwide, Woods stopped and shook fingers with Lundquist. The CBS broadcaster watched Woods play the outlet from behind the bunker in a garden chair earlier than he acquired set and prepared for his name of the Masters.

As famous on the Masters.com broadcast, Woods hardly ever takes breaks away from the sport itself when he’s taking part in, so to interrupt from motion — nonetheless briefly — and acknowledge Lundquist was a pure class transfer from Woods.

Jim Nantz’s tribute to Verne Lundquist

As Collin Morikawa made his par putt on Gap 16, CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz paid a poetic farewell to Lundquist as he despatched the printed to Gap 17, the place Lundquist was prepared for the decision:

“Scottie Scheffler with one other birdie, his seventh of the day as Verne stated, ‘Wow.’ Verne wrote a ebook again in 2018 referred to as ‘Play-by-Play’ and the final line of the ebook that he wrote. … I need to apply it to you. … ‘Thanks for the recollections.’ Your voice has been a fantastic instrument. Thanks for an exquisite soundtrack for all of our lives.”

Throughout a information convention this week at Augusta Nationwide, Woods spoke about Lundquist’s iconic name his historic chip on Gap 16 in 2005 and what he has meant to the Masters Event all through the years.

“I’ve heard that decision a few instances,” Woods stated, laughing. “He has a tremendous means to usher in the viewers, describe a state of affairs and narrate in a manner that’s poetic but in addition described with emotionality. He simply attracts the viewers in.

“It is superb. It’s his fortieth 12 months now to name the Masters. That’s what I grew up watching, that’s what I grew up listening to Verne. He made a pleasant name there at No. 16. … I’ll have that reminiscence with Verne for the remainder of my life.”

Lundquist might be on the decision alongside Jim Nantz on CBS beginning at 2 p.m. ET for the ultimate spherical of the 2024 Masters Event.