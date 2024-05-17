Tiger Woods: Post-Round 1 Interview

THE MODERATOR: Tiger Woods is becoming a member of us, again on the 106th PGA Championship.

Q. Tiger, it seemed such as you have been transferring fairly effectively bodily. Do you’re feeling like — I do know day-after-day is totally different for you, however do you’re feeling like zooming out you are getting stronger?

TIGER WOODS: I get stronger for certain. It is simply that I simply do not play an entire lot of aggressive rounds. I have never performed for the reason that Masters. So it is somewhat bit totally different than being at residence and taking part in a flat Florida course.

Q. You spoke about what occurred Saturday at Augusta. Is {that a} factor you know the way your physique — are you able to inform the evening earlier than? Do you not know till the morning of or once you begin swinging the membership?

TIGER WOODS: Every day is somewhat bit totally different. Some days, it is higher than others. It is simply the best way it’s. My physique is simply that method. Some days, it feels nice, and different days, a little bit of a wrestle.

Q. Do you’ve gotten a goal ball pace in thoughts or a quantity the place you’ll be able to say, I am quick or gradual at this time?

TIGER WOODS: No, I do not even know what my ball pace is. I could not inform you. I do at residence on the vary, however once I’m out right here at a match, I do not have a look at any of that. I am simply making an attempt to hit photographs and hit the ball on my numbers greater than anything.

Q. How a lot of the primary inexperienced may you see on your second shot on the primary?

TIGER WOODS: I may see the entire inexperienced. I may see it beneath the timber. I simply needed to go round a number of timber. Hit a pleasant little draw 8-iron in there. I used to be anticipating to hit it simply left of the inexperienced and chip again up, nevertheless it dug in and landed smooth and dug in and had a 25-footer.

Q. How would you price that shot by way of issue?

TIGER WOODS: (Laughing). You have seen me play. I’ve hit a number of photographs out of the timber.

Q. You stated the opposite day you would like you have been somewhat sharper. Wherein areas did you suppose you have been higher than you thought you could be or possibly have been you not — have been you form of the place you thought you have been at this time?

TIGER WOODS: It is simply the aggressive circulate. It took me most likely three holes to get again into aggressive circulate once more and get a really feel for hitting the ball on the market in competitors, adrenaline, temperatures, inexperienced speeds. These are all issues that usually I modify to in a short time, and it simply took me a number of holes to get into it.

Made that putt on 12 and bought me going and made one other putt on 13.

Q. Up to now few years, even in the event you’ve needed to withdraw from majors, you have nonetheless made the reduce. You have nonetheless succeeded in doing so. I am questioning in the event you suppose there’s an artwork to taking part in a sure method and grinding out a made reduce that you just appear to know higher than others?

TIGER WOODS: Effectively, you’ll be able to’t win a match except you make the reduce. That is the entire concept is get to the weekend so to take part and have an opportunity to win.

I have been on the reduce quantity and have gained tournaments, or I have been forward and main tournaments and I’ve gained tournaments. However you must get to the weekend so as to win a golf match.

Q. I believed the tough was tougher than what I used to be anticipating after watching apply rounds. Might you discuss that? And I do know the three-putt on 9 was irritating, however I believed you —

TIGER WOODS: And eight.

Q. You had greater than 90 toes in putts at this time. Might you deal with these two.

TIGER WOODS: Effectively, I three-whipped the final two holes. Wasn’t superb. Unhealthy pace on 8; whipped it previous the outlet.

And 9, hit it quick. Hit it off the heel of the putt and blocked the second. So wasn’t superb on the final two holes.

However what was the primary a part of the query?

Q. The tough.

TIGER WOODS: Yeah, the tough is dense. It is simply very dense. With the rain we bought and simply the moisture on it, I do know they’ve topped it off, nevertheless it’s simply actually lush.

You will get lies the place it sits up. You will get a 3-wood on it. And there are different lies — a pair occasions I needed to pitch out sideways. I laid up at 13 and 14 — sorry, 15.

Relies on the lie, and you do not have to fret about that in the event you drive it within the fairway, and I simply must do a greater job of that.

Q. Clearly most of you guys, you do not win most weeks. You must be very resilient. What is the second in your profession or the stretch of golf that you have had in your profession the place you are proudest of the resilience that you just confirmed?

TIGER WOODS: Effectively, I believe that I’ve made a number of cuts in a row, what was it, 140-some odd.

So you must simply grind it out. It is a marathon. Main championships are a protracted grind. It is simply plotting alongside. It isn’t a dash. It is only a grind.

I had a number of years the place I used to be capable of take part for a really very long time.