Tiger Woods score today at Masters 2024: Scorecard, Round 4 results

Saturday was an anomaly within the profession of Tiger Woods.

Spherical 3 noticed Woods shoot the worst 18 gap of his profession at any main, not to mention at Augusta, with the legend bogeying 4 of his last 5 holes to complete at 10-over 82 and 11-over via three rounds of the event.

Woods, who made his twenty fourth consecutive Masters lower at 1-over via Friday, mentioned after his second spherical he was nonetheless inside hanging distance. Whereas Sunday will undoubtedly result in a recalibration of his expectations, he’ll attempt to end robust Sunday and keep away from withdrawing like he was pressured to in 2023.

He might not get the inexperienced jacket, however Woods stays among the many most compelling golfers within the event. He’ll carry his customary gravitas into Sunday, no matter whether or not he is enjoying for a win or not.

Observe alongside as Woods performs within the last spherical of the Masters Sunday.

Tiger Woods’ Masters scorecard right this moment

This is a have a look at Woods’ hole-by-hole efficiency within the last spherical of the 2024 Masters:

FIRST NINE

Gap (par) 1 (4) 2 (5) 3 (4) 4 (3) 5 (4) 6 (3) 7 (4) 8 (5) 9 (4) F9 (36) Rating (general) 4 (+11) 4 (+10) 4 (+11) 4 (+11) 7 (+14) 4 (+15) 4 (+15) 5 (+15) 4 (+15) 40 Cellular customers: Swipe left to see full scores

BACK NINE

Gap (par) 10 (4) 11 (4) 12 (3) 13 (5) 14 (4) 15 (5) 16 (3) 17 (4) 18 (4) F (72) Rating (general) 4 (+15) 4 (+15) 3 (+15) 5 (+15) 4 (+15) 6 (+16) 3 (+16) 4 (+16) 4 (+16) 77 Cellular customers: Swipe left to see full scores

What did Tiger Woods shoot right this moment?

Woods completed the day taking pictures a 5 over 77, placing him at 16 over for the event. His fourth and last spherical was doomed largely by a triple bogey on No. 5, a gap wherein he took three tee pictures.

Woods had a birdie, two bogeys and a triple-bogey Sunday. He completed with a par on the remaining 13 holes.

Barring a late collapse from any of his opponents, Woods will end in final among the many 60 gamers who made the lower Friday for the ultimate two rounds of the Masters.

Masters leaderboard 2024

This is a have a look at the leaderboard in the course of the last spherical from Augusta Nationwide:

1. Scottie Scheffler, -9 (10)

T-2. Ludvig Aberg, -7 (10)

T-2. Max Homa, -7 (10)

4. Collin Morikawa, -5 (10)

5. Tommy Fleetwood, -4 (13)

6. Bryson DeChambeau, -3 (10)

7. Cameron Smith, -2 (12)

T-8. Cameron Davis, -1 (12)

T-8. Xander Schauffele, -1 (11)

Tiger Woods tee time right this moment

Woods will tee off at 9:35 a.m. at Augusta Nationwide Golf Membership Sunday, partnered with Neal Shipley, the ultimate newbie left within the area.

ESPN will carry protection of the afternoon, with Masters.com, ESPN+ (subscription required) and Fubo (free trial) providing dwell stream choices.

Tiger Woods wins at Masters

5 of Woods’ 15 main championship wins have come on the Masters, his most profitable of golf’s 4 main occasions. His first win at Augusta got here in 1997, adopted by three victories in 5 years in 2001, 2002 and 2005. His most up-to-date victory got here in 2019.

Woods’ 5 victories are the second-most ever of any golfer at Augusta, trailing solely Nicklaus’ six.

Tiger Woods historical past at Masters

Woods has performed within the Masters 25 instances previous to 2024, starting in 1995. It solely took him two years to win the occasion, the place in 1997 he turned each the youngest winner of the Masters (at 21 years outdated) and the primary non-white champion. He gained 4 of 9 Masters Tournaments from 1997 via 2005.

Woods’ most up-to-date win once more at Augusta Nationwide was in 2019, when he completed 13 underneath par to edge Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele, all at 12 underneath. It was Woods’ first victory in a significant championship since 2008 and, at 43 years outdated, he turned the second-oldest Masters winner ever, behind solely Nicklaus, who gained the 1986 Masters at 46 years outdated.

