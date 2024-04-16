Connect with us

Tiger Woods score today at Masters 2024: Scorecard, Round 4 results

2 mins ago

Tiger Woods bids farewell to CBS's Verne Lundquist at Masters' Hole 16
Saturday was an anomaly within the profession of Tiger Woods.

Spherical 3 noticed Woods shoot the worst 18 gap of his profession at any main, not to mention at Augusta, with the legend bogeying 4 of his last 5 holes to complete at 10-over 82 and 11-over via three rounds of the event.

Woods, who made his twenty fourth consecutive Masters lower at 1-over via Friday, mentioned after his second spherical he was nonetheless inside hanging distance. Whereas Sunday will undoubtedly result in a recalibration of his expectations, he’ll attempt to end robust Sunday and keep away from withdrawing like he was pressured to in 2023.

REQUIRED READING:Tiger Woods rating right this moment at Masters is his worst spherical in a significant. What he shot at Augusta

