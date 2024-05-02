Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red debuts first collection

Dive Transient:

Solar Day Crimson — the golf, coaching and life-style attire and equipment model from Tiger Woods and TaylorMade — dropped its debut assortment on Wednesday. The gathering options colours the golfer will put on in the course of the upcoming PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky, in accordance with a press launch emailed to Retail Dive.

The primary assortment is known as “The Hunt” and consists of visible parts that the corporate says recall a pleasant rivalry with Woods enjoying — and successful — the 2000 PGA Championship at Valhalla in a three-hole playoff over Bob Could.

For its preliminary launch, Solar Day Crimson contains a vary of males’s golf attire and equipment, together with a coaching dry hoodie and a 3D light-weight hoodie with out seams that gives added mobility for athletes, per the corporate.

Dive Perception:

Solar Day Crimson is formally making its debut after it was introduced in February.

The model has launched solely on its web site with plans for wholesale partnerships by Spring 2025, per the corporate. The model will drop further particular releases in Could.

The launch of Solar Day Crimson — named for Woods’ custom of sporting purple on Sundays at tournaments — comes at a time when many digitally native firms are growing channels of distribution by wholesale partnerships, in addition to by their very own brick-and-mortar places, as a option to attain extra prospects.

For Woods, the brand new enterprise arrives simply months after the 15-time winner of main golf championships severed his 27-year enterprise endorsement relationship with Nike. Throughout his nearly three-decade relationship with the athletics model, Woods reportedly earned about $500 million, in accordance with The Guardian.

Woods first started enjoying with and endorsing TaylorMade gear in 2017 after Nike stopped making golf golf equipment. Woods collaborated with TaylorMade to develop the P·7TW irons earlier than claiming a fifth inexperienced jacket on the Grasp Match in 2019.

“I’m thrilled with the Solar Day Crimson attire and equipment that now we have put collectively,” Woods in a press release. “Each element has been meticulously designed, prioritizing the athlete first at each step, leading to a group that exceeds the best requirements. Personally, I’ve liked sporting the merchandise, and I’m able to see our model proudly embraced everywhere in the world.”

TaylorMade and Woods consult with Solar Day Crimson as “athluxury” clothes. The model and its merchandise are designed as purposeful style, a form of hybrid that’s being seen throughout the golf attire spectrum.

Though Nike and Woods have parted methods, the Tiger Woods model remained on the Nike web site as of Wednesday morning with a number of attire and accent items in restricted sizes. Solar Day Crimson didn’t reply to a query about Tiger Woods product nonetheless being on the Nike web site.