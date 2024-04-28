News
Timberwolves vs. Suns Game 3 preview: 2024 NBA Playoffs, TV channel, radio, injury report, start time
The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to go up 3-0 within the first spherical once they head to Phoenix to face the Suns on Friday.
Led by a 25-point efficiency by Jaden McDaniels, the Wolves are coming off a 105-93 residence win over the Suns on Tuesday.
Here is every little thing you might want to learn about Sport 3 of Wolves vs. Suns within the first spherical of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on Friday, together with begin time, watch it on TV and pay attention on the radio.
watch and hearken to Wolves vs. Suns Sport 3
- Date: Friday, April 26
- Begin Time: 9:30 PM CT
- TV channel: Bally Sports activities North Further | ESPN
- Radio: iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app | KFAN
- The place: Footprint Heart | Phoenix, AZ
Happening at Footprint Heart in Phoenix, Sport 3 of the Wolves vs. Suns first spherical collection can be broadcast dwell on Bally Sports activities North Further at 9:30 PM on Friday, April 26. Play-by-play announcer Michael Grady and coloration analyst Jim Peterson can be calling the sport for Bally Sports activities North.
This sport may also be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Play-by-play announcer Ryan Ruocco, coloration analyst Richard Jefferson and sideline reporter Cassidy Hubbarth can be calling the sport for ESPN.
You may hearken to Alan Horton, the radio voice of the Timberwolves, name the sport on iHeartRadio’s Timberwolves channel, KFAN and the Timberwolves app. The Timberwolves’ radio broadcast will begin quarter-hour earlier than tip.
Damage report
Word: Right this moment’s harm report could also be up to date earlier than the beginning of the sport.
There aren’t any gamers listed on Minnesota’s harm report.
- Out: Grayson Allen and Damion Lee
Grayson Allen (Proper Ankle Sprain) and Damion Lee (Proper Meniscus Surgical procedure) are out.
Jerseys
- Wolves: Affiliation Version
- Suns: Assertion Version
The Wolves can be sporting their white Affiliation Version uniforms towards the Suns. Phoenix can be taking part in of their black Assertion Version uniforms.
Wolves vs. Suns collection schedule and outcomes
Minnesota gained Video games 1 and a pair of at residence and lead the primary spherical collection 2-0.
|Date
|Sport/Outcomes
|Time
|Location
|April 20
|Wolves 120, Suns 95
|—
|Dwelling
|April 23
|Wolves 105, Suns 93
|—
|Dwelling
|April 26
|Sport 3
|9:30 PM
|Away
|April 28
|Sport 4
|8:30 PM
|Away
|April 30
|Sport 5*
|TBD
|Dwelling
|Might 2
|Sport 6*
|TBD
|Away
|Might 4
|Sport 7*
|TBD
|Dwelling
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan address anti-LGBTQIA+ posts shared by USWNT teammate Korbin Albert
-
News2 weeks ago
New first-round tee times posted after weather delay
-
News4 weeks ago
Larry Lucchino dies at age 78
-
News4 weeks ago
Strike That Killed World Central Kitchen Workers Bears Hallmarks of Israeli Precision Strike
-
News4 weeks ago
Original ‘SCTV’ Castmember Was 82
-
News4 weeks ago
Howard Stern’s ‘Crazy Cabbie’ Lee Siegfried Passes Away At 55
-
News4 weeks ago
US told Iran it had no involvement or advance knowledge of consulate strike in Syria, US official says
-
News4 weeks ago
Rashee Rice car accident: Chiefs’ WR to cooperate with Dallas authorities; NFL monitoring situation