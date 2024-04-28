Timberwolves vs. Suns Game 3 preview: 2024 NBA Playoffs, TV channel, radio, injury report, start time

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to go up 3-0 within the first spherical once they head to Phoenix to face the Suns on Friday.

Led by a 25-point efficiency by Jaden McDaniels, the Wolves are coming off a 105-93 residence win over the Suns on Tuesday.

Here is every little thing you might want to learn about Sport 3 of Wolves vs. Suns within the first spherical of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on Friday, together with begin time, watch it on TV and pay attention on the radio.

watch and hearken to Wolves vs. Suns Sport 3

Date: Friday, April 26

Friday, April 26 Begin Time: 9:30 PM CT

9:30 PM CT TV channel: Bally Sports activities North Further | ESPN

Bally Sports activities North Further | ESPN Radio: iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app | KFAN

iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app | KFAN The place: Footprint Heart | Phoenix, AZ

Happening at Footprint Heart in Phoenix, Sport 3 of the Wolves vs. Suns first spherical collection can be broadcast dwell on Bally Sports activities North Further at 9:30 PM on Friday, April 26. Play-by-play announcer Michael Grady and coloration analyst Jim Peterson can be calling the sport for Bally Sports activities North.

This sport may also be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Play-by-play announcer Ryan Ruocco, coloration analyst Richard Jefferson and sideline reporter Cassidy Hubbarth can be calling the sport for ESPN.

You may hearken to Alan Horton, the radio voice of the Timberwolves, name the sport on iHeartRadio’s Timberwolves channel, KFAN and the Timberwolves app. The Timberwolves’ radio broadcast will begin quarter-hour earlier than tip.

Damage report

Word: Right this moment’s harm report could also be up to date earlier than the beginning of the sport.

There aren’t any gamers listed on Minnesota’s harm report.

Out: Grayson Allen and Damion Lee

Grayson Allen (Proper Ankle Sprain) and Damion Lee (Proper Meniscus Surgical procedure) are out.

Jerseys

Wolves: Affiliation Version

Affiliation Version Suns: Assertion Version

The Wolves can be sporting their white Affiliation Version uniforms towards the Suns. Phoenix can be taking part in of their black Assertion Version uniforms.

Wolves vs. Suns collection schedule and outcomes

Minnesota gained Video games 1 and a pair of at residence and lead the primary spherical collection 2-0.