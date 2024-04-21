Today in Sports – Chicago Bulls complete most successful regular season in NBA history with 72 wins

April 21

1904 — Ty Cobb makes his professional debut for Augusta (South Atlantic League)

1948 — Basketball Affiliation of America Finals: Baltimore Bullets beat Philadelphia Warriors, 88-73 to take collection, 4 video games to 2.

1951 — Bob Davies’ two foul photographs and Jack Coleman’s layup give the Rochester Royals a 79-75 overcome the New York Knicks within the seventh sport of the NBA championship collection.

1951 — The Toronto Maple Leafs win the Stanley Cup for the fourth time in 5 years as they beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 within the fifth sport.

1955 — Brooklyn Dodgers win, then document tenth straight sport to start a season.

1980 — Invoice Rodgers wins his third straight Boston Marathon. Rosie Ruiz is disqualified eight days later as ladies’s champion when it’s found she didn’t run the complete distance.

1989 — George W. Bush and Edward W. Rose turn out to be joint CEOs of the Texas Rangers.

1991 — NFL Draft: College of Miami defensive sort out Russell Maryland first choose by Dallas Cowboys.

1991 — PGA Seniors’ Championship Males’s Golf, PGA Nationwide GC: Jack Nicklaus wins his 4th of 8 Champions Tour majors by 6 strokes.

1995 — Defending champion Utah continues its domination of the NCAA ladies’s gymnastics championships, capturing its ninth nationwide title for the reason that occasion started in 1982 with a rating of 196.650.

1996 — The Chicago Bulls wrap up probably the most profitable common season in NBA historical past with their 72nd victory, getting 26 factors from Michael Jordan in a 103-93 determination over Washington. Jordan units an NBA document by successful his eighth NBA scoring title, breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s document of seven.

1996 — PGA Seniors’ Championship Males’s Golf, PGA Nationwide GC: Hale Irwin beats Japan’s Isao Aoki by 2 strokes for his first of 4 Senior PGA Championships.

2001 — Hasim Rahman flattens Lennox Lewis with a surprising proper hand close to the tip of the fifth spherical to seize the WBC and IBF heavyweight titles in one of many greatest upsets in boxing historical past in Brakpan, South Africa.

2001 — NFL Draft: Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick first choose by Atlanta Falcons.

2008 — Robert Cheruiyot of Kenya wins the Boston Marathon in 2:07:46 to turn out to be the fourth man to win the race 4 instances. Ethiopia’s Dire Tune outkicks Alevtina Biktimirova after a back-and-forth final mile to win by 2 seconds within the closest end within the historical past of the ladies’s race.

2012 — Phil Humber throws the primary excellent sport within the majors in virtually two years, main the Chicago White Sox to a 4-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

2013 — Raphael Jacquelin of France wins a record-tying playoff on the Spanish Open, edging Germany’s Maximilian Kieffer on their ninth strive on the 18th gap. The one different European Tour occasion determined by a nine-hole playoff was the 1989 Dutch Open.

2013 — Takuma Sato turns into the primary Japanese driver to win an IndyCar race within the Toyota Grand Prix of Lengthy Seaside.

2013 — Rookie Marc Marquez wins his first MotoGP race, capturing the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas. The 20-year-old Spaniard, final season’s Moto2 champion, turns into the youngest winner at motorbike racing’s high degree.

2013 — Joe Scarborough, a 50-year-old self-employed electrical contractor, rolls the primary 900 collection in Skilled Bowlers Affiliation historical past — three straight excellent video games. He opened the primary spherical of qualifying within the PBA50 Solar Bowl with three video games of 300, throwing 36 consecutive strikes.

2014 — American Meb Keflezighi wins the Boston Marathon, a 12 months after a bombing on the end line left three lifeless and greater than 260 folks injured. No U.S. runner had received the race since Lisa Larsen-Weidenbach took the ladies’s title in 1985; the final American man to win was Greg Meyer in 1983. Rita Jeptoo of Kenya efficiently defends the Boston Marathon title, changing into the seventh three-time Boston Marathon champion.

2018 — Oakland A’s left hander Sean Manaea no-hits the Boston Pink Sox.

_____