Cavs score, highlights vs Magic live updates Game 1 NBA playoffs

Apr 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) defends Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) in the first quarter during game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers have gained their opening recreation within the the NBA playoffs after crashing and burning a yr in the past in the course of the first spherical. The fourth-seeded Cavs took down the fifth-seeded Orlando Magic 97-83 in Recreation 1 Saturday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland led wire-to-wire.

All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 30 factors. Jarrett Allen completed with 16 factors and 18 rebounds. Evan Mobley had 16 factors — all within the first half — and 11 rebounds. Recreation 2 is about for Monday evening.

Here is how Saturday’s recreation unfolded.

Cavaliers en path to successful Recreation 1 over Orlando Magic

That’ll do it. Darius Garland ran the shot clock all the best way down after which nailed a 3-pointer from th eelbow, and Donovan Mitchell drew an offensive foul on the different finish.

The Cavs are up 97-81 with lower than a minute to go.

Donovan Mitchell 3-pointer places Cavs up 14 over Magic

Donovan Mitchell might need nearly hit the dagger in Recreation 1.

After Mitchell dove right into a crowd for a free ball on the defensive finish, Darius Garland discovered him huge open for a 3-pointer on the different finish, and Mitchell drained it to place the Cavs up 88-74 with 4:44 to go.

