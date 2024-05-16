Tottenham vs Man City LIVE: Premier League result, score and reaction as Haaland goals send City top

Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester Metropolis in a captivating conflict that might determine the place the Premier League title finally ends up this season.

Man Metropolis, aiming to win the league for a fourth yr in a row, come into the match second within the desk only one level behind Arsenal. This match is their recreation in hand and will they triumph they may take a two-point lead into the ultimate weekend of the season. A draw tonight would imply Metropolis must make up a three-goal distinction and match Arsenal’s end result on Sunday whereas a defeat would go away the Gunners accountable for the title race.

For Spurs, their goal is the highest 4. Aston Villa did not defeat Liverpool final night time which means their continues to be an opportunity that Tottenham can leapfrog them into the ultimate qualifying spot for the Champions League. Spurs are 4/5 factors behind Villa so should beat Man Metropolis to have any hope of ending fourth.

Observe all of the motion under plus get the most recent odds and suggestions for Tottenham vs Man Metropolis proper right here:

Tottenham vs Man Metropolis LIVE

Tottenham host Manchester Metropolis within the Premier League with kick off at 8pm BST

TOT XI – Vicario, Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sarr, Maddison, Son, Johnson

MCI XI – Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodri, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Haaland

GOAL 52’ – Haaland faucets within the close-range opener quickly after the restart (0-1)

Ederson subbed off minutes after a heavy collision with Romero

GOAL 90’ – Haaland buries a penalty because the match heads into stoppage time to seal win (0-2)

Tottenham Hotspur FC 0 – 2 Manchester Metropolis FC

Inevitability of Haaland means title finale has a really acquainted really feel

22:17 , Karl Matchett

A formality within the strangest of settings. Within the seconds after Erling Haaland scored the aim that received this match and possibly the Premier League title, you might really feel the stress simply evaporate. And that wasn’t from the away finish. It was the entire stadium, because the Tottenham Hotspur followers instantly started to sing about marching in.

That was adopted by a nook of the stadium doing the Manchester Metropolis fan dance of “the Poznan” and lots of greater than standing up as a result of they “hated Arsenal”. Lastly, there was “are you watching, Arsenal?”

Up till then, there’d be a nervous vitality in regards to the event. Spurs supporters had virtually been anxiously going via the motions of supporting their crew. There was anticipation once they broke, and jeers when Ruben Dias mis-controlled the ball out of play, but it surely didn’t really feel full voice.

That modified within the instantaneous of the aim. It modified once more when Son Heung-Min went via on aim at 1-0. Someway, a participant who’s statistically the very best finisher within the Premier League did not take the possibility. Sub keeper Stefan Ortega claimed his personal place in Metropolis folklore. Arsenal may quip comparable about Tottenham. It was all that odd. So the Premier League has another kind of storyline so as to add to its archive of tales, though this totally different kind of event is nearly definitely going to result in the identical champions. This 2-0 win implies that Metropolis have it of their palms going into the ultimate day, and that any victory over West Ham United can be sufficient.

Arsenal want a miracle, though they might have stated comparable about this match. You might positively say it about Son lacking.

Miguel Delaney’s match report:

Inevitability of Haaland means the title finale has a really acquainted really feel

FT – Tottenham 0-2 Man Metropolis

22:04 , Karl Matchett

“We all know it’s not accomplished, it’s going to be powerful but when we do it we will change historical past,” says Rodri after that victory. He additionally had reward for Ortega and Haaland for impacts at both finish.

FT – Tottenham 0-2 Man Metropolis

22:00 , Karl Matchett

There’s the whistle and a lot is sorted instantly – Aston Villa will end fourth, Tottenham Hotspur is not going to.

Above them, Manchester Metropolis will begin the ultimate weekend of the season two factors away from Arsenal within the Premier League title chase.

Win at dwelling to West Ham and so they have 4 titles in a row.

90+10’ – Tottenham 0-2 Man Metropolis

21:59 , Karl Matchett

Silva booked for a foul on Kulusevski. Metropolis changed Haaland with Alvarez a second in the past. Walker walks over and provides Ortega a large high-five. Nicely into stoppage time now and it’s throughout.

90+7’ – Tottenham 0-2 Man Metropolis

21:57 , Karl Matchett

Metropolis shortly wanting much more assured and much more relaxed after that second aim, passing it round and never letting Spurs get wherever close to the ball.

All might have been very totally different had Son buried that one on one in opposition to Ortega simply earlier than the penalty.

90+3’ – Tottenham 0-2 Man Metropolis

21:51 , Karl Matchett

Mikey Moore on for a debut at 16 years of age for Spurs, changing Maddison.

Spurs followers lastly begin singing for their very own crew – they’ve been quiet all night time besides when chanting in opposition to Arsenal. Bit late for it now in fact.

GOAL! 90’ – Tottenham 0-2 Man Metropolis

21:49 , Karl Matchett

Completely belted in Erling Haaland! Left foot, rocketed into the nook, Vicario goes the opposite means and it’s two on the night time, three factors, first place.

Metropolis can be high tonight and heading into the ultimate day of the season.

Ten minutes added on but it surely most likely doesn’t matter any extra.

PENALTY – 89’ – Tottenham 0-1 Man Metropolis

21:48 , Karl Matchett

Foden booked for a very poor sort out getting nowhere close to the ball on Maddison.

The 90 minutes are virtually up however the added time is perhaps irrelevant – Doku skips previous Porro into the world, the right-back stands out a leg and it’s a penalty to Man Metropolis!

86’ – Tottenham 0-1 Man Metropolis

21:45 , Karl Matchett

Sarr and Hojbjerg off, Lo Celso and Skipp on in a late double sub for Spurs.

Extra about midfield vitality and a bit extra creativity than precise all-out assault it appears for Ange Postecoglou. His crew don’t have too lengthy to attain – however Son now has a powerful likelihood as Akanji is caught, the Spurs skipper abruptly races via…and his one-on-one shot is admittedly poor! Scuffed alongside the bottom and saved by the outstretched leg of Ortega!

What an opportunity – what a second within the title race. Arsenal would have been praying for that Spurs aim for as soon as.

82’ – Tottenham 0-1 Man Metropolis

21:42 , Karl Matchett

One other sighter for Kulusevski as he races into the field, holds off the defender and will get a shot away – it’s blocked simply although and maybe after doing nicely, the Swede ought to have pulled it again as a substitute of taking it from a slender angle. Foden then tries to launch Haaland into house however can’t discover the best angle both.

Sarr sees a shot blocked because the tempo of the sport lastly rises and begins to be a bit finish to finish however Spurs are nonetheless missing a penalty field presence.

78’ – Tottenham 0-1 Man Metropolis

21:37 , Karl Matchett

Kulusevski turns away from Doku and curls in one other shot from the sting of the field but it surely’s two yards too excessive and comfortably clears the bar.

We’re heading in direction of the ultimate ten minutes however there will definitely be 5 – 6 minutes added on you’d think about. Spurs followers begin to whistle as Metropolis take their time on useless balls.

75’ – Tottenham 0-1 Man Metropolis

21:33 , Karl Matchett

Son and Johnson virtually mix once more, however there’s Akanji rushing again to knock the ball to Ortega. That’s the story of Spurs’ night time: virtually sufficient, virtually an opportunity, virtually the opening they search. However by no means fairly getting there. Into the ultimate quarter-hour we go.

A harm and displeased Ederson in 4 photos:

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

(Getty Photos)

(Getty Photos)

72’ – Tottenham 0-1 Man Metropolis

21:29 , Karl Matchett

Kovacic fouls Johnson then blocks the free-kick from being taken and he’s into the e-book too. Not a concussion sub for Ederson, we’re informed, which is as anticipated in any other case they couldn’t have let him play on.

Kulusevski bursts into the penalty field and bundles previous Akanji – his fierce shot is saved by Ortega and virtually sat on by the sub keeper.

70’ – Tottenham 0-1 Man Metropolis

21:27 , Karl Matchett

Seems to be like Guardiola or another person has taken the choice to override the medical crew, or Ederson himself. Or maybe simply not taking any dangers whereas they lead 1-0.

Ortega is approaching for Ederson and the Brazilian isn’t too completely happy. De Bruyne can be coming off and Doku is on. Ederson follows Bentancur’s go well with by kicking a couple of issues as he takes his seat.

66’ – Tottenham 0-1 Man Metropolis

21:24 , Karl Matchett

Little bit of a head examine on Ederson from the medical crew after the preliminary remedy however they’ve cleared him to play on.

Xavi Mancisidor, the Metropolis goalkeeper coach, is booked for protestations. Guardiola has a phrase and tells him to settle down too. We’re again underway however that’s a few prolonged stoppages on this half.

62’ – Tottenham 0-1 Man Metropolis

21:21 , Karl Matchett

Metropolis gamers livid as Romero goes in on Ederson as a Kulusevski cross reaches the again publish. The keeper saves and holds, the defender definitely collides with him – no replays being proven at current as Ederson will get medical remedy. Presumably there was a head impression there, VAR did take a examine however the preliminary yellow card determination from the ref stands.

Appears that it was a hip quite than boot or leg which hit the Brazilian.

58’ – Tottenham 0-1 Man Metropolis

21:19 , Karl Matchett

Prolonged remedy for De Bruyne however he’s wonderful to proceed after a bit. Maybe the heel tightened up a bit after that contact.

Anyway, Spurs have half an hour to attain twice or they received’t be within the Champions League subsequent season.

Some followers are definitely attempting to make mild of that, chanting about Arsenal once more, but it surely’s their very own crew who has thrown the possibility away this time period.

54’ – Tottenham 0-1 Man Metropolis

21:15 , Karl Matchett

Kulusevski on for Bentancur in a right away change for Spurs. Postecoglou not hanging round along with his response. The Uruguayan reacts in livid method, booting his chair a number of occasions and throwing a bottle down. Not clear if it’s with the sub, the aim or one thing else.

That’s the tactical response, can they’ve a response on the pitch too?

Sarr chasing again clips De Bruyne on the heel and it’s a reserving for the midfielder. The Belgian appears in plenty of ache – he was stood on a bit.

GOAL! 51’ – Tottenham 0-1 Man Metropolis

21:09 , Karl Matchett

Opening aim! A spell of Spurs stress doesn’t result in a transparent sight of aim, Foden streaks away down the left and abruptly it’s Metropolis who’ve an overload, De Bruyne fires it low throughout the face of aim and Haaland is there to faucet into an empty web from a yard.

1-0 Metropolis and because it stands, they’re high.

48’ – Tottenham 0-0 Man Metropolis

21:06 , Karl Matchett

Tottenham play themselves into bother and the ball involves De Bruyne – he spins and fires in a strike which is on-target however Vicario flings himself left and suggestions the ball across the publish. Good save once more.

46′ – Tottenham 0-0 Man Metropolis

21:03 , Karl Matchett

Second half time – right here we go.

HT – Tottenham 0-0 Man Metropolis

20:54 , Karl Matchett

Three pictures apiece to this point, only one on course every crew. Spurs bossing possession on 55%, 4-2 in corners too.

And but Metropolis have had the very best likelihood with that Foden effort – however neither have clicked into gear simply but.

Guardiola can be demanding his aspect produce extra within the center third specifically, whereas for Spurs it’s about being extra incisive with that closing cross, particularly from the best channel.

We have reached half-time, and we’re nonetheless goalless at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ⚖️ That is to not say there have not been alternatives to attain. Massive possibilities have been met by massive saves, and we’re little doubt in for extra after the break…#TOTMCI pic.twitter.com/6Yi1Vzmt71 — Premier League (@premierleague) May 14, 2024

HT – Tottenham 0-0 Man Metropolis

20:47 , Karl Matchett

And there’s the half-time whistle – not an terrible lot has occurred, weirdly. Each groups tense and tame, way more required to grab the three factors.

44’ – Tottenham 0-0 Man Metropolis

20:47 , Karl Matchett

Two counters which momentarily result in overloads, one for every crew – Bentancur spurns Spurs’ likelihood once they have been three on two, then Silva provides the ball away outdoors the Spurs field as Metropolis look to pounce earlier than the break. Other than that earlier Foden likelihood, there hasn’t actually been something clear-cut in any respect.

Rodri sums up the primary half by lofting a cross 25 yards to the left straight out of play for a throw-in.

Then Silva has an opportunity which falls his means about 12 yards from aim after Haaland’s preliminary effort is blocked – Dragusin diverts it over with a header earlier than the flag goes up anyway.

40’ – Tottenham 0-0 Man Metropolis

20:43 , Karl Matchett

Half a gap as Walker lofts a ball over the defence and Gvardiol has a taking pictures likelihood – it’s nicely over the bar, however Haaland wished it laid throughout as a substitute.

De Bruyne then chases a ball into the best nook however Dragusin is throughout to see it out nicely – Metropolis simply haven’t actually acquired going with their entrance three or 4 combining on this half.

36’ – Tottenham 0-0 Man Metropolis

20:37 , Karl Matchett

Johnson fires in a shot on the angle and Ederson’s save is spilled behind for a nook.

Son swipes a shot again towards the nook flag after the set piece bounces his means and Maddison performs it off De Bruyne for one more nook…besides within the eyes of the assistant, all of a metre away, who provides a aim kick. A four-man assault will get Spurs again on the entrance foot immediately however Son overhits his cross and Foden is totally taken out as Metropolis break ahead.

Play on for a bit with a bonus, however that’s finally a yellow card for Bentancur. Textbook scything down.

32’ – Tottenham 0-0 Man Metropolis

20:34 , Karl Matchett

Each managers a bit animated on the touchline as we get previous the primary third of the match; the followers usually are not in the identical bracket – it’s eerily quiet contained in the TH Stadium. Just a few choruses of “arise for those who hate Arsenal” ring out but it surely’s a bit contrived.

Not a lot on the pitch to fireside them up in some way as but.

28’ – Tottenham 0-0 Man Metropolis

20:30 , Karl Matchett

Spurs working laborious off the ball to cease Metropolis passing via from deep and stopping Haaland getting an excessive amount of service.

We’re informed Spurs are the one crew within the high seven tiers of English soccer to not have drawn a single dwelling league recreation this season; that is their final certainly one of course – draw this and so they can’t get into the highest 4, however additionally they let Arsenal keep high of the desk. Worst of each worlds so far as the house crew are involved.

They merely must win.

24’ – Tottenham 0-0 Man Metropolis

20:25 , Karl Matchett

Spurs had an actual likelihood to interrupt there, Johnson racing behind the Metropolis defence and onside as he was in his personal half, however Maddison opts in opposition to the cross from deep and the opening is shortly gone.

Must be a bit sharper does the No10, who misplaced his place within the aspect not too long ago.

Spurs shifting it properly basically, however a bit protected and gradual to essentially harm Man Metropolis.

20’ – Tottenham 0-0 Man Metropolis

20:21 , Karl Matchett

Bentancur and Son mix now within the Spurs assault and Sarr finds Johnson to the best – however he’s torn between taking pictures and passing, ultimately does half of every and solely wins a nook. Romero flicks on the nook however Son is held up and Metropolis clear. Haaland is nearly performed via then by De Bruyne however Van de Ven is alert and covers nicely to make the problem.

16’ – Tottenham 0-0 Man Metropolis

20:18 , Karl Matchett

That’s an enormous likelihood – and a powerful save by Vicario. Hojbjerg’s tried clearance is wild and dreadful, Foden watches it down and side-foots a volley at aim from eight yards – the Italian goalkeeper has balanced himself completely to stay a giant paw up and deflect the ball away. Wonderful cease.

12’ – Tottenham 0-0 Man Metropolis

20:16 , Karl Matchett

Foden frees Walker down the best however his cut-back is poor, three have been ready and he solely discovered Hojbjerg.

From the nook, Dias nods throughout aim – simply large by way of Van de Ven’s again.

8’ – Tottenham 0-0 Man Metropolis

20:10 , Karl Matchett

Man Metropolis haven’t scored within the final 4 away to Spurs within the league – the 4 since Tottenham moved to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Haven’t even managed a draw both, however they did win within the cup this time period.

They very almost do rating right here although as Walker tees up De Bruyne and his deflected shot curls only a yard previous the highest nook.

4’ – Tottenham 0-0 Man Metropolis

20:07 , Karl Matchett

Low-key begin, each trying to get a really feel of the ball and unfold mess around. Spurs’ again three is leaving all their midfield choices free to surge ahead infrequently – Bentancur is first to strive his luck after a giant change, with Ederson tipping over the bar.

1’ – Tottenham 0-0 Man Metropolis

20:01 , Karl Matchett

We’ve got kick-off! Underway in north London. An enormous 90 minutes awaits.

Tottenham vs Man Metropolis LIVE

19:55 , Karl Matchett

Virtually go-time on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. A lot on the road for each units of gamers – however the dwelling crew are maybe, to an extent not less than, enjoying for his or her futures within the crew. And positively enjoying for his or her careers, which they wish to be within the Champions League!

“Each participant on the market has some extent to show tonight” 😤 Sturridge and Redknapp on Tottenham’s need to beat Metropolis ⬇ pic.twitter.com/0XZksJ56dB — Sky Sports activities Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 14, 2024

Tottenham vs Man Metropolis LIVE

19:50 , Karl Matchett

Ten minutes to kick-off.

This needs to be a wonderful encounter – each groups know they want a win and nothing else will do, it’s that easy. Arsenal have the odd sensation of cheering on their rivals Spurs, hoping they will get one thing tonight.

Tottenham vs Man Metropolis LIVE

19:44 , Karl Matchett

The Man Metropolis boss, in the meantime, is trying to take three factors tonight to take him a step nearer to No33. There’s additionally the FA Cup to comply with which may very well be 34, in opposition to Man United.

Who can cease Metropolis?

Tottenham vs Man Metropolis LIVE

19:38 , Karl Matchett

“I totally imagine each groups wish to win – it doesn’t matter what you’re doing. I’m bemused by the dialogue, it’s the most important recreation on the earth right now.”

No mixing his phrases from the Spurs boss, his crew are going out to win.

“It is the most important recreation on the earth right now” 🗣

“Why we as a soccer membership would not wish to win it, I do not perceive” 🗣 Ange Postecoglou is not holding something again 👇 pic.twitter.com/gAmv91WUft — Sky Sports activities Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 14, 2024

Tottenham vs Man Metropolis LIVE

19:27 , Karl Matchett

There was some suggestion – positively not by Ange Postecoglou – that Spurs followers may need their crew to assist out Arsenal within the title race. Guess a couple of of them have Son of their FPL groups although!

Tottenham vs Man Metropolis LIVE

19:21 , Karl Matchett

Just a little underneath 45 minutes to kick-off and the bottom is starting to fill.

(Adam Davy/PA Wire)

(Motion Photos by way of Reuters)

(Motion Photos by way of Reuters)

Historical past says Manchester Metropolis will win the title – however one statistic provides Arsenal hope

19:10 , Karl Matchett

Forward of kick-off, time to learn Miguel Delaney’s massive preview of Spurs vs Metropolis:

For a recreation that actually has the title on the road, Tuesday at Tottenham Hotspur is perhaps a type of the place the stands are extra fascinating than the pitch. Demand for tickets on the stadium has been large all season, however not for this one. There are plenty of obtainable seats on the official web site’s trade. Many followers evidently don’t wish to be within the place the place they’re supporting their crew to assist Arsenal – that’s particularly to assist Arsenal do one thing historic.

The view from many Spurs supporters – as articulated to the Impartial by match-goer Aaron Sutton – is “we will’t be the rationale they win the league”. That’s what it might come right down to. With Manchester Metropolis and Arsenal each going through winnable dwelling video games on Sunday, Tuesday is more likely to be the profitable of the league.

Spurs followers, regardless of the sentiment about at all times supporting your personal crew it doesn’t matter what, can’t escape that actuality. It’s an invidious place to be in, that ensures it’s going to be a really unusual night time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Historical past says Man Metropolis will win the title – however one statistic provides Arsenal hope

Tottenham vs Man Metropolis LIVE

19:07 , Karl Matchett

Confirmed lineups are in!

TOT XI – Vicario, Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sarr, Maddison, Son, Johnson

MCI XI – Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodri, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Haaland

Tottenham vs Man Metropolis LIVE

18:55 , Karl Matchett

Virtually time for the confirmed lineups from tonight’s recreation – right here’s a reminder of the sooner crew information and Harry Latham-Coyle’s predicted lineups:

Richarlison and Yves Bissouma will miss the remainder of the season on account of damage. Micky van de Ven carried out nicely after being pressed into emergency left-back duties throughout that recreation and should begin within the function.

Nathan Ake was substituted with an obvious downside after simply 22 minutes in opposition to Fulham, although Pep Guardiola has urged it’s not critical and the Dutchman might function. Jack Grealish was absent on account of sickness on the weekend however is again amongst issues.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Van de Ven; Sarr, Hojbjerg; Kulsevski, Maddison, Johnson; Son.

Manchester Metropolis XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri; Foden, De Bruyne, Silva, Grealish; Haaland.

Guardiola says Arsenal able to take benefit in title race: ‘They’re ready’

18:45 , Karl Matchett

Pep Guardiola is wavy that Arsenal are ready to take benefit within the Premier League title race.

The Manchester Metropolis supervisor insists profitable is their solely possibility at Tottenham on Tuesday night time (14 Could) as they search to reclaim the highest spot forward of the ultimate day.

If Metropolis win in opposition to Spurs they may transfer two factors above Arsenal with one recreation left to play, however a draw or defeat will go away them enjoying catch-up on account of inferior aim distinction.

“They aren’t demoralised, nonetheless, they’re there,” Guardiola stated of the Gunners.

“It’s actually unbelievable… they’re there, they’re ready.”

Harry Kane’s hunt for trophies has hit a catastrophic new low at Bayern Munich

18:35 , Karl Matchett

Some jokes simply write themselves: Harry Kane moved to Bayern Munich to win his first trophy, just for Bayern Munich to have their first trophyless season in 12 years. Maybe it’s irrefutable proof of a curse, that after leaving Tottenham with out ending the membership’s lengthy look forward to silverware, Kane’s arrival in Germany abruptly induced a title-winning machine like Bayern to malfunction past recognition.

This, in fact, is neither honest or true, however whereas Kane’s debut marketing campaign at Bayern finish with a handful of particular person awards and a brand new private report for his most targets in a season, the look forward to a primary main honour of the 30-year-old’s skilled profession will proceed. It might have been unthinkable final summer time, however the trophy cupboard stays empty after Actual Madrid put an finish to Bayern’s Champions League hopes within the semi-finals.

A failed season, then? Kane was requested in regards to the prospect of a trophyless yr earlier than going through Arsenal within the quarter-finals and his response was unequivocal. “After all,” he replied. “We’re anticipated to win.”

However, for the primary time since 2011-12, Bayern haven’t accomplished that.

Harry Kane’s hunt for trophies has hit a catastrophic new low at Bayern Munich

Tottenham vs Man Metropolis LIVE

18:25 , Karl Matchett

State of play on the high of the desk forward of this fixture:

1. Arsenal – P37, 86pts, +61 GD

2. Man Metropolis – P36, 85pts, +58

—

3. Liverpool – P37, 79pts, +43

—

4. Aston Villa – P37, 68pts, +20

5. Tottenham – P36, 63pts, +12

As such, it’s fairly clear each groups want nothing lower than a win tonight. A Metropolis draw leaves Arsenal high on aim distinction going into the ultimate recreation; a Spurs draw means they will now not catch Villa and a Champions League place. They should win each their remaining matches and hope Villa lose at Palace on the ultimate day.

Tottenham getting ready to present it ‘a crack’ in opposition to Man Metropolis – Ange Postecoglou

18:15 , Karl Matchett

Ange Postecoglou insisted Tottenham would give it “a crack” when champions Manchester Metropolis go to on Tuesday.

Micky Van De Ven’s 82nd-minute winner helped Spurs beat Burnley 2-1 on Saturday to snap a run of 4 consecutive defeats and shut the hole on fourth-placed Aston Villa to 4 factors.

Villa might safe Champions League soccer with victory over Liverpool on Monday, however a defeat would go away the door barely ajar for Tottenham.

Tottenham getting ready to present it ‘a crack’ in opposition to Man Metropolis – Ange Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou puzzled by Tottenham followers wanting loss to Manchester Metropolis

18:05 , Karl Matchett

Ange Postecoglou says he wouldn’t be capable to perceive Tottenham followers wanting their aspect to lose at dwelling to Manchester Metropolis on Tuesday.

Spurs host Premier League champions Metropolis in a match that will go away the house supporters with combined feelings given a optimistic end result in opposition to Pep Guardiola’s males would put arch-rivals Arsenal within the driving seat to win the title.

The Gunners at present maintain a two-point benefit on the summit, however have performed a recreation greater than Metropolis, who might return to high spot with victory in north London.

Arsenal ahead Kai Havertz claimed after their 1-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday that he would help Tottenham this week, however Postecoglou rejected solutions his personal fanbase can be completely happy to lose to Metropolis.

Ange Postecoglou puzzled by Tottenham followers wanting loss to Manchester Metropolis

Pep Guardiola adamant Manchester United ‘ought to have received all of the titles’ for one clear motive

17:55 , Karl Matchett

Pep Guardiola has claimed that Manchester United ought to have received all of the Premier League titles lately if cash was the figuring out issue.

Whereas United are languishing in eighth place within the desk, Manchester Metropolis are two wins away from securing a report fourth consecutive English title and Guardiola hit again at solutions their dominance is boring and rejected accusations his aspect have purchased success.

Guardiola argued it’s powerful to win as a lot as Metropolis are as he drew upon net-spend statistics displaying that Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal are the most important patrons lately.

Over the past 5 seasons, in response to transfermarkt, Metropolis’s web spend of £259m is just the seventh highest amongst English golf equipment, even when they did have the biggest wage invoice final yr and so they started that interval already proudly owning gamers of the category of Kevin de Bruyne, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ederson and Bernardo Silva.

Nevertheless, whereas Metropolis have purchased footballers of the calibre of Erling Haaland, Ruben Dias and Rodri because the summer time of 2019 and made Jack Grealish the primary £100m signing in Premier League historical past, they’ve additionally bought for earnings and made fewer failed signings than another golf equipment.

Pep Guardiola adamant Man Utd ‘ought to’ve received all of the titles’ for one motive

Pep Guardiola’s newest feat would make historical past – not even Sir Alex Ferguson received 4 in a row

17:40 , Karl Matchett

Pep Guardiola can spend a lot of his season deflecting discuss of potential achievements. The surface world mentioned a possible treble final yr lengthy earlier than the Manchester Metropolis supervisor did, after which his crew turned it right into a actuality. Guardiola didn’t spend his time musing a few double treble this yr. He tends as a substitute to speak up his rivals: certainly one of them, Actual Madrid, eradicated Metropolis from the Champions League. One other, Arsenal, nonetheless lead the Premier League within the closing week of the season.

But now Guardiola has his eyes on a prize. Not merely the Premier League trophy, both, or the prospect of back-to-back home doubles. A supervisor who has received extra in 15 seasons within the dugout than many a storied membership has accomplished in nicely over a century has sure standout feats. Ones which have eluded nice groups and managers, ones he’s assured will stand the check of time.

Final season’s treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League was solely the second ever recorded, following Manchester United in 1999. Metropolis’s triple-figure marketing campaign in 2017/18 – England’s first, and to this point solely, centurions by way of top-flight factors – was one other uncommon accomplishment. A 3rd might beckon.

Pep Guardiola could make historical past – not even Sir Alex received 4 in a row

John McGinn able to cheer on Man Metropolis as Aston Villa shut in on top-four spot

17:25 , Karl Matchett

Aston Villa captain John McGinn joked his aspect will “have our Man Metropolis tops on” on Tuesday after closing in on Champions League qualification with a 3-3 draw with Liverpool.

Jhon Duran scored twice within the closing 10 minutes as Villa got here from 3-1 right down to earn an important level, which implies they are going to be assured a top-four spot if Tottenham fail to beat Manchester Metropolis on Tuesday night time.

If Spurs win, their destiny will go right down to the ultimate day the place Villa journey to an in-form Crystal Palace whereas the London membership go to already-relegated Sheffield United.

And McGinn hoped Metropolis can do the job for them in north London.

John McGinn able to cheer on Man Metropolis as Aston Villa shut in on top-four spot

Is Tottenham v Man Metropolis on TV? Time, channel and find out how to watch

17:10 , Karl Matchett

Tottenham might do rivals Arsenal an enormous favour in the event that they derail Manchester Metropolis’s title hopes in an important Premier League fixture.

Pep Guardiola’s aspect know {that a} fourth successive league crown can be theirs in the event that they win their closing two video games.

However Arsenal negotiated a nervy afternoon in opposition to Manchester United to maintain the stress on, and can now hope that Ange Postecoglou’s hosts might help them out.

Spurs secured a much-needed win in opposition to Burnley on Saturday after a run of 4 straight defeats had disrupted their push for a European place.

Right here’s the whole lot it’s good to know.

Is Tottenham v Manchester Metropolis on TV? Kick-off time, channel and find out how to watch

Historical past says Manchester Metropolis will win the title – however one statistic provides Arsenal hope

16:55 , Karl Matchett

For a recreation that actually has the title on the road, Tuesday at Tottenham Hotspur is perhaps a type of the place the stands are extra fascinating than the pitch. Demand for tickets on the stadium has been large all season, however not for this one. There are plenty of obtainable seats on the official web site’s trade. Many followers evidently don’t wish to be within the place the place they’re supporting their crew to assist Arsenal – that’s particularly to assist Arsenal do one thing historic.

The view from many Spurs supporters – as articulated to the Impartial by match-goer Aaron Sutton – is “we will’t be the rationale they win the league”. That’s what it might come right down to. With Manchester Metropolis and Arsenal each going through winnable dwelling video games on Sunday, Tuesday is more likely to be the profitable of the league.

Miguel Delaney’s massive match preview:

Historical past says Man Metropolis will win the title – however one statistic provides Arsenal hope

Tottenham vs Man Metropolis LIVE

16:35 , Karl Matchett

Tonight’s match is on Sky Sports activities Fundamental Occasion and Sky Sports activities Premier League; In the event you’re not a Sky buyer you’ll be able to seize a NOWTV Day Cross right here to look at with no subscription.

In the event you’re travelling overseas and wish to watch main sporting occasions, you may want a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is right here to assist and contains offers on VPNs out there. Viewers utilizing a VPN must make it possible for they adjust to any native rules the place they’re, and in addition with the phrases of their service supplier.

We could earn fee from a few of the hyperlinks on this article, however we by no means enable this to affect our content material. This income helps to fund journalism throughout The Impartial.

Tottenham vs Man Metropolis LIVE

14:57 , Karl Matchett

Good afternoon and welcome to our stay protection of Tottenham vs Manchester Metropolis proper right here on the Impartial. We’ll be bringing you all the most recent information across the title race and the highest 4 battle throughout the approaching hours, together with crew information and each kick of the motion as soon as the sport begins at 8pm.