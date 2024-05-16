Tottenham vs Man City Predictions and Betting Tips: City Staying on the Title Trail

Our soccer betting skilled presents his Tottenham vs Man Metropolis predictions and betting suggestions forward of Tuesday’s Premier League fixture in North London.

Manchester Metropolis are two wins away from sealing their fourth straight Premier League title and the rampant Residents are anticipated to keep away from a slip-up at Tottenham on Tuesday night.

Tottenham vs Man Metropolis Betting Suggestions

Ruthless champions ought to be too slick for Spurs

Manchester Metropolis have a dismal report on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, shedding their first 5 fixtures to nil earlier than January’s 1-0 FA Cup fourth-round victory.

Nevertheless, the Residents arrive in north London in superior type domestically and they need to be backed to assert one other entertaining Premier League win.

An odd ambiance is probably going as Spurs followers know {that a} constructive end result for his or her aspect would put rivals Arsenal in an amazing place going into the ultimate day of the title race.

The Gunners have been the final crew to take a degree off Metropolis in a cagey goalless draw on the Etihad Stadium on the finish of March.

Since then, although, the champions have gained seven out of seven within the league, thumping Luton and Wolves 5-1 at dwelling and placing 4 objectives previous Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Fulham.

Tottenham ended their four-game shedding streak with an unconvincing 2-1 win over lowly Burnley on Saturday however they give the impression of being ailing outfitted to do Arsenal a favour on Tuesday evening.

Each groups have scored in 16 of their 18 dwelling league matches beneath Ange Postecoglou, together with final month’s 3-2 derby defeat to the Gunners, so a 3-1 win for Metropolis is an interesting correct-score wager.

Tottenham vs Man Metropolis Tip 1: Man Metropolis to win 3-1 @ +800 with bet365

Tottenham winger could add to card assortment

Spurs ought to have loads of defending to do towards a slick Metropolis aspect that had 64 % of possession of their 4-0 weekend win at Fulham, successful the shot depend 16-1.

Tottenham winger Dejan Kulusevski isn’t shy of a sort out and he’s value backing to be proven a card by referee Chris Kavanagh.

Each conferences between these golf equipment this season have been spiky affairs. There have been seven yellow playing cards in January’s FA Cup tie and eight, together with one for Kulusevski, in December’s 3-3 thriller on the Etihad.

The Sweden worldwide was additionally booked in Tottenham’s current dwelling defeat to Arsenal and he could properly add to his tally of seven top-flight cautions this time period.

Tottenham vs Man Metropolis Tip 2: Dejan Kulusevski to be carded @ +320 with bet365

Metropolis star may lengthen sizzling streak in entrance of purpose

Metropolis’s Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol failed to attain a purpose in his first 40 appearances for membership and nation this season however he’s ending the marketing campaign in scorching type.

Gvardiol’s brace towards Fulham at Craven Cottage means he has scored 5 objectives in his final seven video games and he deserves a small wager to get on the scoresheet at Spurs.

He poses an aerial risk from set-pieces – an space of weak point for the house defence – and often will get into harmful positions in open play.

4 of Gvardiol’s 5 objectives have come away from dwelling and he has racked up 10 photographs in Metropolis’s final six Premier League highway journeys.

Tottenham vs Man Metropolis Tip 3: Josko Gvardiol anytime goalscorer @ +750 with bet365