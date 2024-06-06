Tremors from earthquake felt near Yuma

YUMA, AZ (AZFamily) — The 4.6 earthquake at 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday wasn’t the alarm clock many in Yuma had been hoping for, but it surely was an excellent reminder of how shut California’s fault traces are.

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake was detected round 5 a.m. just a few miles south of Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico. Yuma, which is nearly 60 miles east of there, was recognized as having tremors.

“It was type of spooky. I used to be simply preparing, and I felt it shaking. I’m going, ‘Oh my god, one thing is happening,’” Matthew Ruiz, Yuma resident, stated.

Many residents reported feeling mild shaking, and no damages had been reported.

The earthquake hit simply south of the border in Baja California, Mexico. Tremors had been felt in most of southwestern Arizona and reportedly as far north as Blythe, CA.

Fred Croxen, a geology professor at Arizona Western Faculty, stated Yuma is in a zone the place seismic waves might be felt as a result of it’s so near all of the fault traces in southern California.

“Anticipate extra earthquakes. It’s an lively tectonic boundary between the North American Pacific Plates, besides these plates are going to proceed to maneuver incrementally. The faults which are lively there, are the Cerro Prieto Fault and the Imperial Fault which finally hyperlinks up with the San Andreas fault, are all lively faults and have a historical past of massive earthquakes,” stated Croxen.

A map of the realm throughout the tremor zone might be discovered right here.

That is the second earthquake detected within the space within the final two months. A magnitude 4.9 earthquake was detected on Might 12 in the identical space. That one additionally may very well be felt close to Yuma.

