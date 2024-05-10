News
Trocheck, Rangers defeat Hurricanes in 2OT in Game 2
Alexis Lafrenière scored twice, and Panarin had three assists for the Rangers, who’re the No. 1 seed from the Metropolitan Division and have but to lose this postseason (6-0). Igor Shesterkin made 54 saves.
Jake Guentzel scored twice, and Sebastian Aho had three assists for the Hurricanes, who’re the No. 2 seed from the Metropolitan. Andersen made 35 saves.
Carolina was 0-for-5 on the facility play and 5-for-7 on the penalty kill. By means of the 2 video games within the collection, it’s 0-for-10 on the facility play and 5-for-9 on the penalty kill.
“We’re proper there,” Guentzel stated. “It is a small margin for error within the playoffs. …We received to buckle down on the facility play and discover a solution to get one there. So, go house, play in entrance of our followers and transfer on.”
Lafreniere gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 10:53 of the primary interval with a wrist shot via a display screen from the left circle. It was his first playoff purpose since Might 11, 2022.
“It was good,” Lafreniere stated. “It is at all times enjoyable to attain, however simply attempting to play a whole sport, and taking part in with ‘Troch’ and [Panarin] clearly helps loads. Simply attempting to get open and after I get an opportunity, attempt to end.”
Guentzel tied it 1-1 at 15:07, redirecting Aho’s one-timer from the purpose.
“Every time you may produce within the playoffs, it is a good factor,” Guentzel stated. “… Simply clearly not sufficient and need we [won].”
