Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid starting for 76ers in Game 2

NEW YORK — Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey was within the beginning lineup for Monday night time’s Sport 2 in opposition to the New York Knicks after initially being listed as questionable.

Maxey didn’t attend Monday’s morning shootaround at Madison Sq. Backyard as a consequence of an sickness.

Maxey, 23, had 33 factors in 44 minutes in Philadelphia’s 111-104 loss in Sport 1 of the first-round playoff collection Saturday night time, utilizing his blazing pace to get to the rim at will, significantly within the second half. However when the group arrived Monday morning for shootaround, Maxey was the one participant lacking, with the group saying his standing change a short while later.

Joel Embiid was in attendance, although, after his temporary exit from Saturday’s sport after he landed awkwardly on his left leg late within the second quarter after throwing down a ridiculous one-handed dunk after catching an alley-oop to himself off the backboard. He had a process on the lateral meniscus in his left knee again in February.

Embiid, who was sporting darkish sun shades after showing to get poked within the eye throughout Saturday’s sport, was additionally beginning for the Sixers regardless of being listed as questionable as a consequence of left knee harm restoration.

The 76ers, who’ve reached the second spherical in 5 of the previous six seasons, look to even the best-of-7 collection at a sport apiece Monday night time, earlier than the collection shifts again to Philadelphia for Video games 3 and 4 Thursday night time and Sunday afternoon, respectively.

The Knicks, then again, are hoping to determine a 2-0 lead in a collection for the primary time since doing so in opposition to the Boston Celtics in 2013 — the one time the Knicks have accomplished so this century.