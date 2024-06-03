UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier Prelim Results

Hafez was the aggressor early, bringing the struggle to Gall, who was returning for the primary time in two years. However because the struggle progressed, the New Jersey native began to heat into issues, discovering his rhythm and confidence on the toes to start out working again into issues. The again half of the competition was ultra-close, with Gall seeming to edge be the brisker, extra profitable of the 2 down the stretch.

For the third straight struggle to start out the evening, the judges have been tasked with figuring out the victor, and all three have been in lockstep, awarding Hafez the win. After a aggressive, break up determination loss to Jack Della Maddalena in his quick discover debut, “The Habibi” now has his first UFC victory beneath his belt. | Official Scorecards