April 24, 2024

LOS ANGELES—The Heisman Trophy Belief has reinstated the 2005 Heisman Memorial Trophy to former Trojan Reggie Bush, at this time (April 24), to mark a historic day for school soccer.



“We’re thrilled to welcome Reggie Bush again to the Heisman household in recognition of his collegiate accomplishments,” mentioned Michael Comerford, President of The Heisman Trophy Belief. “We thought-about the large adjustments in faculty athletics over the past a number of years in deciding that now’s the appropriate time to reinstate the Trophy for Reggie. We’re so pleased to welcome him again.”



As a part of the announcement, the Heisman Belief has returned the Trophy to Bush and the reproduction to USC. Bush will probably be invited to all future Heisman Trophy ceremonies, beginning with the 90th Heisman Trophy ceremony this fall.



Quickly after arriving at USC, President Carol Folt welcomed Bush again to campus and supported his efforts for reinstatement.



“I’m so pleased for Reggie and your entire Trojan Household. He gained our hearts throughout his illustrious profession and deserved to have his well-earned honor restored,” mentioned Folt. “We’re wanting ahead to celebrating with him and his household and are proud we had been in a position to stand with him as an advocate.”



“This can be a momentous day for Reggie Bush and your entire USC group as we have a good time the rightful return of his Heisman Trophy,” mentioned USC director of athletics Jen Cohen. “Reggie’s influence at USC and on faculty soccer as an entire is actually unmatched. He has displayed the utmost resiliency and coronary heart all through this course of and is so deserving of each accolade and Trophy he is ever acquired. We’re grateful to the Heisman Trophy Belief for making this occur.”



“What a historic day!” mentioned USC head soccer coach Lincoln Riley . “Reggie’s reintroduction to the Heisman Household is a particular second for each person who has been related to USC soccer. We’re thrilled that Reggie’s athletic accomplishments as one of many best to ever play the sport can formally be acknowledged. For a very long time, the Heisman and USC have been synonymous and having the ability to acknowledge all eight of our winners is extraordinary.”



Bush’s reinstatement to the Heisman household permits him to rejoin the spectacular fraternity of Trojan greats who’ve additionally earned this award: Mike Garrett (1965), O.J. Simpson (1968), Charles White (1979), Marcus Allen (1981), Carson Palmer (2002), Matt Leinart (2004) and Caleb Williams (2022).



With the announcement of Bush’s reinstatement, USC formally has probably the most Heisman Trophy winners in all of school soccer.



A consensus First Crew All-American in 2004 and a unanimous choice in 2005 as an all-purpose participant, Bush claimed the Doak Walker Award and was the Walter Camp Participant of the Yr, the AP Participant of the Yr, the Sporting Information Participant of the Yr and the Heisman Trophy winner in 2005. He completed fifth within the Heisman Trophy voting in 2004, the yr Matt Leinart, his teammate, claimed the award. In 2003, Bush was named a Freshman All-American.



Throughout his three seasons in at USC, Bush helped information the Trojans to three-consecutive nationwide championship video games, profitable nationwide titles on the 2004 Rose Bowl with a 28-14 win over Michigan and 2005 Orange Bowl with a 55-19 victory over Oklahoma. The Trojans completed No. 1 within the ultimate AP ballot in 2003 and 2004 and No. 2 in 2005 with solely two losses in the course of the three-year span, together with a 41-38 Rose Bowl loss to Texas in one of the iconic video games in faculty soccer historical past.



Bush set an NCAA document with an astounding 7.3 yards per carry throughout his profession, and he led the NCAA with 222.3 all-purpose yards per sport, ending fourth nationally with 133.9 dashing yards per sport in 2005. His 513 all-purpose yards versus Fresno State in 2005, ranks second in NCAA annals.



As a two-time Pac-10 Participant of the Yr, Bush was a member of three consecutive Pac-10 championship groups. Bush ranks second in league historical past with 2,890 all-purpose yards in 2005 and ranks fourth all-time with 6,552 profession all-purpose yards, having led the league in all-purpose yards in 2004 and 2005.



A two-time Crew MVP and the 2005 workforce captain, Bush ranks fourth on USC’s profession kickoff return yardage listing (1,523), sixth in profession punt return yardage (559) and eighth in profession dashing (3,169). He set the USC freshman document with 1,331 all-purpose yards in 2003. He completed his profession with 433 rushes for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns and 95 receptions for 1,301 yards and 13 touchdowns. He returned 67 kickoffs for 1,523 yards and one landing, and he fielded 44 punts for 559 yards and three touchdowns. He additionally threw one landing for 52 yards in his profession.



Drafted second general within the 2006 NFL Draft by New Orleans, Bush performed for the Saints (2006-10), Dolphins (2011-12), Lions (2013-14), 49ers (2015) and Payments (2016). He was a First Crew All-Professional in 2008, and he gained Tremendous Bowl XLIV with the Saints in 2010. Bush was inducted into the Saints Corridor of Fame in 2019. He was additionally inducted into the Faculty Soccer Corridor of Fame in 2023.

