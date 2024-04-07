News
USWNT vs. Japan: Starting XI & Lineup Notes | 2024 SheBelieves Cup Semifinal
USWNT vs. Japan – 2024 SheBelieves Cup offered by Visa – Semifinals
Date: April 6, 2024
Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta, Ga.
Broadcast: TNT, truTV, Telemundo, Universo, Max, Peacock
Official Kickoff Time: 12:37 p.m. ET
Beginning XI vs. Japan: 1-Alyssa Naeher; 3-Jenna Nighswonger, 4-Naomi Girma, 8-Jaedyn Shaw, 9-Mallory Swanson, 10-Lindsey Horan (Capt.), 12-Tierna Davidson, 13-Alex Morgan, 17-Sam Coffey, 22-Trinity Rodman, 23-Emily Fox
Out there Subs: 2-Abby Dahlkemper, 5-Olivia Moultrie, 6-Eva Gaetino, 7-Catarina Macario, 11-Sophia Smith, 14-Emily Sonnett, 15-Korbin Albert, 16-Lily Yohannes, 18-Casey Murphy, 19-Crystal Dunn, 20-Casey Krueger, 21-Jane Campbell
GAME NOTES | FIVE THINGS TO KNOW | MATCH HUB
- USWNT Beginning XI Cap Numbers (Together with this match): Morgan (222), Horan (145), Naeher (103), Swanson (89), Davidson (56), Fox (46), Rodman (35), Girma (31), Coffey (14), Shaw (11), Nighswonger (7)
- That is the sixth completely different beginning lineup utilized by the USWNT by way of seven video games to date in 2024.
- At this time’s lineup to face Japan averages 26.5 years of age and 68 caps per participant.
- Six gamers on this Beginning XI performed in the newest matchup between the USA and Japan on the 2023 SheBelieves Cup – Girma, Fox, Horan, Rodman, Morgan and Swanson.
- Lindsey Horan, who scored the game-winning purpose in W Gold Cup remaining towards Brazil, will captain the USA for the 24th time in her profession as she earns her 145th cap. Horan is tied for the crew lead with 4 whole purpose involvements in 2024 (three targets, one help) and has 5 assists in 18 profession video games on the SheBelieves Cup, essentially the most assists by any participant in SheBelieves Cup historical past.
- Winner of the Golden Glove on the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup, Alyssa Naeher will earn her 103rd cap as she makes her sixth begin of 2024. Naeher enters the match with three shutouts on the yr and 62 total in her worldwide profession. A six-time SheBelieves Cup champion, Naeher has 9 profession shutouts on the SheBelieves Cup, essentially the most by any participant within the historical past of the competitors.
- Jenna Nighswonger will earn her seventh profession cap as she makes her fifth profession begin and fourth of 2024. Nighswonger, who makes her SheBelieves Cup debut, appeared in 4 matches on the Concacaf W Gold Cup and netted two targets.
- Naomi Girma is about to earn her 31st cap as she makes her fifth begin of 2024. Girma, who appeared in all three matches of the 2023 SheBelieves Cup, performed each minute for the U.S. throughout the knockout rounds of the Concacaf W Gold Cup, serving to the USA to shutouts towards Colombia within the quarterfinal and Brazil within the remaining.
- Coming off a breakout efficiency on the Concacaf W Gold Cup through which she led the USA in scoring and was awarded the Golden Ball as the highest participant of the match, Jaedyn Shaw will make her fourth begin of 2024 and the fifth of her worldwide profession as she earns her 11th cap for the USWNT. The 19-year-old Shaw leads the U.S. in scoring with 4 targets in 2024 and enters the SheBelieves Cup having scored in each match she has began in her worldwide profession.
- 300 and sixty-four days after rupturing her patella tendon, Mallory Swanson returns to the sphere for the USWNT for the 89th look of her worldwide profession. Regardless of taking part in in solely six matches in 2023, Swanson led the USWNT in scoring with seven targets final yr, 4 of which got here on the SheBelieves Cup as she was named the Visa SheBelieves Cup MVP and have become the primary participant in match historical past to attain in each recreation at a single SheBelieves Cup.
- Together with her 4 targets within the 2023 match, Swanson handed Megan Rapinoe to turn out to be the all-time main scorer in SheBelieves Cup historical past with eight targets in 19 video games.
- Tierna Davidson will make her fifth begin of 2024 as she earns her 56th cap for the USWNT. Davidson missed the 2023 SheBelieves Cup whereas returning to kind and health after tearing her ACL in March of 2022, and can be taking part in in her sixth SheBelieves Cup. She helped the USA to titles in 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2022.
- Alex Morgan will make her fourth consecutive begin for the USWNT as she makes her seventh look of 2024 and the 222nd total of her worldwide profession. She has performed the second-most minutes (1,241) of any participant in SheBelieves Cup historical past and has 5 profession targets on the SBC, tied for third within the historical past of the competitors. Morgan has 12 targets and three assists in 15 profession appearances towards Japan, essentially the most targets she has scored towards any single opponent in her worldwide profession.
- Sam Coffey will make her SheBelieves Cup debut as she makes her sixth begin of 2024 and the eighth total of her worldwide profession. Coffey, who completed fifth with 416 minutes performed throughout the Concacaf W Gold Cup, is about to earn her 14th cap total for the USWNT.
- Trinity Rodman, who made her worldwide debut as a 19-year-old on the 2022 SheBelieves Cup, is about to earn her 35th cap and make her sixth begin of 2024. Rodman performed each match for the USWNT in 2023 and can be making her 25th consecutive look for the USWNT, the longest streak by any USWNT participant since 2020.
- Emily Fox will earn her 46th cap for the USWNT as she makes her fifth begin of 2024. Fox performed each minute for the USWNT throughout the knockout rounds of the Concacaf W Gold Cup and assisted the game-winning purpose by Lindsey Horan within the remaining towards Brazil. She was additionally the one U.S. participant to play each minute of each match throughout the USA’s run to the 2023 SheBelieves Cup title.
