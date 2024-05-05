Vegas ‘Lovers & Friends’ festival featuring Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige canceled less than 24 hours before opening





An epic competition in Las Vegas that includes a lineup that included Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige, Janet Jackson and Gwen Stefani was canceled on the eve of its opening attributable to excessive winds.

In line with the “Lovers & Associates” competition’s official web site, “organizers have been monitoring the climate for a number of days and proactively getting ready for a windy Saturday. Nonetheless, the Nationwide Climate Service has now issued a Excessive Wind Warning, together with harmful 30-35 mph sustained winds with gusts doubtlessly greater than 60 mph.”

“Following recommendation from the Nationwide Climate Service and in session with native public officers, we should make the most secure determination for our followers, artists, and employees, and cancel tomorrow’s Lovers & Associates Pageant,” the assertion posted on Friday continued.

“This was an extremely heartbreaking determination to make as we’re conscious that followers have traveled from everywhere in the world to get pleasure from this unimaginable lineup of superstars and have been trying ahead to this occasion for a number of months,” the assertion added. “We’ve labored laborious to create an incredible occasion for you, and we’re simply as disillusioned as you might be.” ‍

The assertion famous that “ticket holders who bought their tickets immediately by means of Entrance Gate Tickets will obtain a refund inside 30 days to the unique type of fee.”

Along with Keys, Blige, Jackson and Stefani, “Lovers & Associates” was full of many different notable stars in music, together with Usher, Snoop Dogg, Ludacris, Nelly Furtado, TLC and M.I.A.

The one-day fest, which was to have taken place on the Las Vegas Pageant Grounds, began in 2022.