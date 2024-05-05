Lovers & Friends Festival 2024 Canceled Over Weather Concerns

The Lovers & Associates Competition in Las Vegas has been canceled as a consequence of harmful climate circumstances, organizers have introduced.

The one-day music pageant on the Las Vegas Competition Grounds was scheduled to happen on Saturday (Could 4) with a star-studded lineup together with headliners Usher, Janet Jackson and Backstreet Boys.

On Friday night time (Could 3), the pageant’s organizers shared a message on social media explaining that the out of doors occasion was being referred to as off due to a excessive wind warning issued by the Nationwide Climate Service.

“The Nationwide Climate Service has now issued a Excessive Wind Warning, together with harmful 30-35 mph sustained winds with gusts doubtlessly greater than 60 mph,” organizers wrote. “Following recommendation from the Nationwide Climate Service and in session with native public officers, we should make the most secure determination for our followers, artists, and workers, and cancel tomorrow’s Lovers & Associates Competition.”

Organizers added, “This was an extremely heartbreaking determination to make as we’re conscious that followers have traveled from all around the world to take pleasure in this unimaginable lineup of superstars and have been wanting ahead to this occasion for a number of months. We’ve labored arduous to create an incredible occasion for you, and we’re simply as upset as you’re.”

Followers who bought their tickets immediately via Entrance Gate Tickets will obtain a refund inside 30 days, organizers stated.

The Lovers & Associates lineup additionally included Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Nas, Alicia Keys, Nelly Furtado, Ludacris, Mary J. Blige, Ciara, TLC and Timbaland. As a part of the festivities, Lil Wayne was scheduled to carry out Tha Carter III in its entirety and Usher was set to rejoice the twentieth anniversary of his basic album Confessions.

“Mannn… I’m simply as upset as you’re. We have been on the point of flip up and rejoice at present,” Usher wrote on X (previously Twitter). “I’ve to comply with the orders of metropolis officers and the Nationwide Climate Service for everybody’s safety and stand robust in my perception that every thing occurs for a cause.”

Learn the complete assertion from the Lovers & Associates organizers on Instagram beneath.