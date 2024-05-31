Verizon customers experiencing service outages in multiple counties – NBC Los Angeles

Verizon confirmed it is having service outages in a number of counties after lots of of consumers have been affected and had no service on their units.

Some Verizon customers mentioned that their telephones have been caught in SOS mode or would not work with out being linked to Wi-Fi.

In keeping with Verizon, the outage is affecting clients primarily in Midwestern and Western states.

“We’re conscious of a problem impacting service for some clients, primarily in Midwestern and Western states. Our engineers are engaged and we’re working shortly to establish and remedy the problem,” mentioned Heidi Flato, senior supervisor of communications for Verizon.

The telecommunications firm didn’t give an estimated time for service to return to regular.