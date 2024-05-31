News
Verizon service outage: Users can’t make calls
(KRON) — Hundreds of Verizon customers reported an outage Thursday afternoon for his or her mobile phone service, the corporate confirmed in a sequence of posts on X.
As of three:35 p.m., 12,599 Verizon customers reported an outage, in accordance with Downdetector. A number of Verizon customers inform KRON4 they can not make cellphone calls.
Later within the night, the outage appeared to have been resolved for a lot of of these customers. As of 6:15 p.m., the variety of reported outages has gone right down to 1,139 customers, Downdetector studies.
Verizon is presently experiencing “many outages in several areas,” in accordance with a tweet posted by the wi-fi service.
“We’re conscious of a difficulty impacting service for some prospects. Our engineers are engaged and we’re working rapidly to determine and clear up the problem,” a Verizon spokesperson stated in an electronic mail to KRON4.
This story will probably be up to date.
