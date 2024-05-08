Victor Wembanyama featured on ‘Pass The Rock’ Season 2 finale

Victor Wembanyama is skilled to change into distinctive.

“If there’s one factor I belief on earth, it’s my expertise,” Wembanyama stated.

Wembanyama entered the season as one of the crucial touted prospects in NBA historical past. Whereas he acknowledges the hype, he is aware of it may possibly solely get him to this point.

Wembanyama entered the season as one of the crucial touted prospects in NBA historical past. Whereas he acknowledges the hype, he is aware of it may possibly solely get him to this point.

“Prospect is one thing that’s about to change into actual, it doesn’t matter actually. I’m attempting to change into the most effective within the league proper now” Wembanyama stated.

Along with his measurement and skillset, the strain has been on Wembanyama each step of the way in which. He’s been in comparison with the likes of the NBA’s finest since a younger age. Nevertheless, it’s the psychological aspect of issues that units Wembanyama aside.

“You don’t do nothing with that physique should you don’t have the proper thoughts”, Wembanyama stated.

After main all rookies in factors (21.4), rebounds (10.6), and blocks (3.6) throughout his debut season, Wembanyama collected Kia NBA Rookie of the 12 months honors on Monday. He credit his relationship with Spurs coach Gregg Popovich as a element of his success.

“He’s the one individual on this planet who may give the most effective basketball recommendation,” Wembanyama stated.

A five-time champion and the Spurs’ coach for over 28 seasons, Popovich has offered invaluable expertise for Wembanyama.

“He will get it. He’s not intimidated by something and he is aware of he must do work … he’s been lauded for a very long time, this consideration didn’t simply occur to him,” Popovich stated.

“He realizes that’s all a fantasy and what issues is him turning into the most effective participant he could be. That’s referred to as character.”

Wembanyama is simply scratching the floor of his potential, propelled by his mindset to maintain bettering day by day.

“I’ve realized extra up to now three months than I’ve in my complete basketball life earlier than,” he stated.

