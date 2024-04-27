Vikings pick Alabama LB Dallas Turner in 2024 NFL draft. What to know

The Minnesota Vikings chosen Alabama LB Dallas Turner with the No. 17 within the 2024 NFL Draft. Turner took over for Will Anderson as Alabama’s most dynamic cross rusher final season and delivered an excellent marketing campaign. He is began for 2 full seasons at Alabama and a part of one other as a freshman in 2021. Here is the whole lot you want to learn about Turner.

Dallas Turner scouting report

Turner is a speedy edge rusher with a really fast first step who has a number of superior cross rush strikes and also can strain the QB with bull rush. He is been a staple of the Crimson Tide cross rush for 2 and a half seasons, a lot of which was spent reverse Will Anderson, who was the No.3 general decide final 12 months. He steadily improved as a run defender all through his faculty profession, but it surely’s his capacity to get to the quarterback that makes him a big-time prize within the 2024 NFL draft. Like among the greatest edge rushers, Turner performs with a imply streak, however over the course of his profession, he let his feelings get the most effective of him at occasions, drew the occasional private foul, and caught some criticism for it. He’ll be anticipated to be a right away contributor as a cross rusher, and has the athleticism and talent to do exactly that.

Dallas Turner top, weight

Turner, who’s from a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and went to St. Thomas Aquinas highschool, is 6-3 and 247 kilos.

Dallas Turner faculty stats

Throughout the 2023 season for Alabama, Turner had 53 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. He racked up 32.5 tackles for loss and 22.5 sacks throughout his faculty profession.

Dallas Turner highlights

Turner was a consensus first-team All-American and was named the SEC Defensive Participant of the 12 months. In a essential win over LSU, Turner deflected a cross that resulted in an interception by fellow draft prospect Terrion Arnold. In the identical recreation, he knocked Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels out of the sport for concussion protocol on a QB hit that resulted in a roughing the passer penalty, however not focusing on. His most efficient recreation got here in a house win over Ole Miss wherein he recorded two sacks and a pressured fumble. He flashed a powerful bull rush for a sack of Georgia’s Carson Beck within the SEC Championship Sport. Turner had a stretch of six video games, together with 5 SEC video games, wherein he recorded no less than half a sack every recreation.

Dallas Turner NFL mix, professional day measurables

Turner ran a blazing-fast 4.46 40-yard sprint on the mix in Indianapolis to assist solidify his draft inventory. He additionally ran a 1.54 break up (10-yard sprint) with a 40.5-inch vertical bounce and a ten’7″ broad bounce. He added a number of kilos after the mix, weighing in above 250 at Alabama Professional Day, and in bench press testing there, he repped 225 kilos 20 occasions.