Liverpool ratings: Van Dijk 5/10 as title hopes hit again at West Ham

Liverpool’s remaining hopes of profitable the Premier League title dwindled additional on Saturday with their 2-2 draw in opposition to West Ham United on the London Stadium.

A quiet first half produced little by means of probabilities till Luis Díaz hit the publish after some constructive particular person play, nevertheless it was the Hammers who took the lead moments later as Jarrod Bowen headed in from a nook in the previous couple of minutes of the half.

The Reds responded shortly after the break by way of Andy Robertson. That supplied some much-needed momentum for Jürgen Klopp’s facet, who received their noses in entrance within the sixty fifth minute when Cody Gakpo’s close-range strike deflected off a number of West Ham gamers earlier than entering into. Nevertheless, Liverpool might solely maintain on till the 77th minute. Bowen was concerned once more with the England worldwide turning supplier for Michail Antonio to move within the equaliser.

A triple substitution that included the introduction of Mohamed Salah wasn’t sufficient in the long run as Liverpool dropped extra factors. They’re now two factors behind league leaders Arsenal, having performed a sport extra and with solely three matches left earlier than the top of the season.

Positives

A powerful response after half-time received Liverpool again into the sport, however they had been let down once more by their defending.

Negatives

Liverpool went behind for the sixteenth time within the Premier League this season, and there have been extra indicators of poor defending from set items. Any remaining hopes of profitable the title are certainly gone.

Supervisor score (out of 10)

Jürgen Klopp, 6 — There was little Klopp might do as his facet conceded poorly from a set piece as soon as once more. He was additionally unfortunate to concede one other simply as he was making a triple substitution, though the outcome throws a special gentle on his determination to bench Salah.

Participant scores (1-10; 10 = finest)

GK Alisson Becker, 5 — The Liverpool goalkeeper could not get a robust sufficient hand on the header from Bowen, however his defence might have supplied extra of a problem from the nook. A powerful save denied Emerson Palmieri within the 77th minute, however Alisson was crushed moments later by one other header from Antonio.

DF Andy Robertson, 7 — The left-back’s objective got here on the excellent time to get Liverpool again within the sport, and he appeared assured from that time when operating down the flank and linking with Díaz.

DF Virgil van Dijk, 5 — Made an intervention after Alisson failed to assert a cross, after which he did not maintain near Antonio who headed in from Bowen’s header. Not his common dominant self.

Virgil van Dijk was removed from his common dominant self within the Liverpool defence as two West Ham headers denied them a win. Mike Hewitt/Getty Pictures

DF Jarell Quansah, 5 — A poor go gave away the ball that led to West Ham’s objective from the nook, and he then did not mark Antonio from Bowen’s cross for the equaliser.

DF Trent Alexander-Arnold, 6 — Tried to get Liverpool into the appropriate areas when seeking to unlock forwards from his inverted place, nearly getting an help within the second half when producing an intricate incisive lengthy go to Alexis Mac Allister.

MF Wataru Endō, 6 — Recovered possession effectively in some counter-attack conditions and was on the ball rather a lot for Klopp’s facet, shortly shifting it to the extra superior midfielders.

MF Ryan Gravenberch, 5 — Gave the ball away greater than he would have preferred on the day, although he did attempt to play progressively as a lot as potential.

FW Luis Díaz, 7 — Made a vibrant begin when seeking to isolate defenders, and he was unfortunate to hit the publish. Labored exhausting to get one other two probabilities within the second half however was denied by the goalkeeper.

FW Cody Gakpo, 7 — The Netherlands worldwide was in a position to maintain the ball up in superior areas to assist carry others into play, and it was his effort at objective that went in after taking a number of deflections to place Liverpool 2-1 forward.

FW Harvey Elliott, 6 — Careless in possession at the beginning however started to take extra care as the sport went on. May have carried out higher together with his likelihood within the first half that went into the facet netting. Hit the highest of the woodwork after the break.

Substitutes

Joe Gomez (Alexander-Arnold, 79′) N/R — On for Alexander-Arnold, who remains to be getting again to full health. Stretched the play down the appropriate when he might. An vital sort out stopped a creating assault within the 94th minute.

Darwin Núñez (Endō, 79′) N/R — Made a constructive run for Mohamed Salah, who failed to select him out throughout a break. Took up positions contained in the field to supply an possibility for crosses.

Mohamed Salah (Díaz, 79′) N/R — Got here on after a heated trade with Klopp. Virtually received an help minutes later however noticed his cross cleared by Vladimír Coufal. A promising break got here to nothing when his go was manner behind Núñez.

Dominik Szoboszlai (Quansah, 90+1′) N/R — There wasn’t sufficient time for the Hungary worldwide to make an impression on the sport. His go to Mac Allister was too highly effective within the ninety fifth minute and led to a West Ham counter-attack.