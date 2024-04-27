West Ham United 2-2 Liverpool (Apr 27, 2024) Game Analysis

Liverpool had been held to a 2-2 draw away to West Ham United on Saturday, struggling an additional blow to their hopes of lifting the Premier League trophy in supervisor Jurgen Klopp’s ultimate season on the membership.

Liverpool, nonetheless reeling from a 2-0 loss at Everton within the Merseyside derby on Wednesday, had been marginally the higher aspect in a flat first half. The guests had a penalty denied for an offside within the build-up earlier than Luis Díaz hit the submit.

They once more conceded first, nonetheless, when Jarrod Bowen nodded dwelling shortly earlier than halftime, his twentieth purpose of the season in his 2 hundredth recreation for West Ham.

Liverpool levelled three minutes after the restart via Andy Robertson when his shot wriggled previous Alphonse Areola on the goalkeeper’s close to submit.

Liverpool then took the lead within the sixty fifth minute via the ugliest of personal targets, with Cody Gakpo’s sliced effort bouncing off Angelo Ogbonna earlier than Tomás Soucek’s tried clearance hit the unlucky Areola and crossed the road.

Antonio dragged the hosts again on phrases when he met Bowen’s cross with a robust header within the 77th minute earlier than a frantic end noticed Harvey Elliott hit the bar as Liverpool tried in useless to discover a dramatic winner.

Liverpool stay third on 75 factors, one behind second-placed Manchester Metropolis, who’ve performed two video games fewer, and two behind first-placed Arsenal, who’ve a recreation in hand and a superior purpose distinction.

They will now solely hope that Metropolis and Arsenal slip up, and Gakpo informed TNT Sports activities his aspect are in “a really, very tough place.”

“It’ll be tough, not unattainable, however very, very tough,” he added.

West Ham maintain their faint probabilities of European qualification alive with a draw meaning they keep eighth on 49 factors, one behind Newcastle United and 4 behind Manchester United, each of whom have two video games in hand.