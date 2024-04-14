What we learned from the Spurs’ win over the Nuggets

Query: Do you assume Victor Wembanyama is already a prime 25 participant within the league? I requested myself this query in latest weeks. Possibly as a result of the fellows from my favorite NBA podcast, “Jeden Tag NBA”, that’s German for “On a regular basis NBA”, have been discussing that query earlier than the beginning of the season.

A listener had requested whether or not Wemby could possibly be a prime 25 participant in his rookie 12 months. The prenseters thought it will be unfair to place such expectations on Wemby, as a result of only a few rookies ever had a legit case of being thought of a prime 25 participant within the league. However they’re as flabbergasted by the event Wemby has taken over his rookie season than everybody else is.

Frankly, I wasn’t completely positive methods to reply the query. “It’s potential,” I assumed. However I’m additionally conscious I’m sporting Silver-and-Black-tinged glasses. So, I requested Google. I typed in: “High 25 NBA gamers 2024”, to verify Wemby was included.

The very first thing that popped up, and, in actual fact, the one listing that made sense from the date of publication was an inventory by sportsnaut.com from 18 March, which has Wemby coming in at No27. Would Wemby rank increased within the listing 4 weeks on? I’m inclined to say: he would.

It was solely a one and a half weeks in the past that Sam Vecenie on his “Sport Idea” podcast had this to say concerning the French Phenom: “For those who informed me he’s the very best participant within the NBA by the point he’s in his third 12 months, I might consider that Victor Wembanyama has identical to damaged basketball in that approach.”

The truth that Victor Wembanyama is ready to break whoever is in his approach was on full show final night time towards the Nuggets.

Takeaways: