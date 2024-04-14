How to watch today’s Manchester City vs. Luton Town Premier League soccer match: Livestream options, more

Rodrigo Hernandez of Manchester Metropolis with the ball through the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg match between Actual Madrid CF and Manchester Metropolis at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 09, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Photos



Manchester Metropolis faces Luton City F.C. at the moment for a Premier League Saturday showdown. Metropolis is unbeaten in 27 Premier League video games at residence, whereas Luton will battle to keep away from elimination. Luton City will not go down with out a struggle, making at the moment’s Premier League match a terrific option to begin your Saturday.

If you wish to watch at the moment’s Manchester Metropolis vs. Luton City match stay, there’s just one option to watch. Maintain studying to learn how and when to look at at the moment’s Premier League match.

Find out how to watch the Manchester Metropolis vs. Luton City Premier League soccer match

The Manchester Metropolis vs. Luton City Premier League soccer match can be performed at Etihad Stadium, the house of Manchester Metropolis, on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT). The match will stream on Peacock. Streaming choices would require an web supplier.

Watch the Manchester Metropolis vs. Luton City match stay on Peacock

Daiki Hashioka of Luton City in motion with Ryan Christie of AFC Bournemouth through the Premier League match between Luton City and AFC Bournemouth at Kenilworth Highway on April 06, 2024 in Luton, England. Marc Atkins/Getty Photos



At this time’s Manchester Metropolis vs. Luton City match can be broadcast stay on Peacock. The streaming service has lots extra stay sports activities to supply, together with Large Ten basketball and WWE wrestling (together with previously PPV-only occasions equivalent to WrestleMania). There are 80,000 hours value of recorded content material to look at as effectively, together with hit films and TV sequence equivalent to “The Workplace” and “Parks and Recreation.”

A Peacock subscription prices $6 monthly. An annual plan is accessible for $60 per yr. You possibly can cancel anytime.

Prime options of Peacock:

Peacock is the unique streaming service of the Premier League, which implies you’ll be able to watch all Premier League matches by the Peacock app. You may as well entry Premier League matches that broadcast stay on NBC through Peacock shortly after the stay stream ends. Premier League matches which can be broadcast stay on the USA Community can be out there to look at on demand on Peacock the subsequent day.

Peacock options loads of present and basic NBC and Bravo TV reveals, in addition to NFL soccer airing on NBC, school basketball and extra.

When does the 2023-24 Premier League season begin and finish?

The 2023-24 Premier League season runs from Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, by Sunday, Could 19, 2024.

What groups are within the Premier League in 2024?

The Premier League consists of: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton, Burnley, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Liverpool, Luton City, Manchester Metropolis, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.