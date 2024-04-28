Where to watch Man United vs. Burnley: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Premier League game

The Premier League returns to motion on Saturday.

Who’s Taking part in

Burnley @ Manchester United

Present Data: Burnley 5-8-21, Manchester United 16-5-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET The place: Outdated Trafford

Outdated Trafford TV: Peacock

What to Know

Manchester United will look to defend their residence pitch on Saturday towards Burnley at 10:00 a.m. ET at Outdated Trafford. Regulate the rating for this one: the pair posted some lofty objective totals of their earlier video games.

Man United is coming into the match contemporary off a high-scoring shootout with Sheffield that noticed the pair mix for 17 pictures on objective. Man United got here out on high towards Sheffield by a rating of 4-2 on Wednesday. It was an excellent higher day for Bruno Fernandes as he scored two targets for his crew.

In the meantime, Burnley bought the win towards Sheffield on Saturday by a conclusive 4-1.

Man United’s win bumped their document as much as 16-5-12. As for Burnley, their victory bumped their document as much as 5-8-21.

Man United beat Burnley by a objective when the groups final performed again in September of 2023, successful 1-0. Will Man United repeat their success, or does Burnley have a greater sport plan this time round? We’ll discover out quickly sufficient.

Odds

Manchester United is a big favourite towards Burnley, in keeping with the most recent English Premier League odds, being -200 to win.

The over/beneath is 3.5 targets.

Sequence Historical past

Manchester United has received 7 out of their final 10 video games towards Burnley.