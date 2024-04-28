News
Where to watch Man United vs. Burnley: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Premier League game
The Premier League returns to motion on Saturday.
Who’s Taking part in
- Burnley @ Manchester United
- Present Data: Burnley 5-8-21, Manchester United 16-5-12
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET
- The place: Outdated Trafford
- TV: Peacock
- Comply with: CBS Sports activities App
What to Know
Do not miss CBS Sports activities Golazo Community’s Morning Footy, now in podcast kind! Our crew brings you all of the information, views, highlights and laughs you could observe the Stunning Recreation in each nook of the globe, each Monday-Friday all yr lengthy.
Manchester United will look to defend their residence pitch on Saturday towards Burnley at 10:00 a.m. ET at Outdated Trafford. Regulate the rating for this one: the pair posted some lofty objective totals of their earlier video games.
Man United is coming into the match contemporary off a high-scoring shootout with Sheffield that noticed the pair mix for 17 pictures on objective. Man United got here out on high towards Sheffield by a rating of 4-2 on Wednesday. It was an excellent higher day for Bruno Fernandes as he scored two targets for his crew.
In the meantime, Burnley bought the win towards Sheffield on Saturday by a conclusive 4-1.
Man United’s win bumped their document as much as 16-5-12. As for Burnley, their victory bumped their document as much as 5-8-21.
Man United beat Burnley by a objective when the groups final performed again in September of 2023, successful 1-0. Will Man United repeat their success, or does Burnley have a greater sport plan this time round? We’ll discover out quickly sufficient.
Odds
Manchester United is a big favourite towards Burnley, in keeping with the most recent English Premier League odds, being -200 to win.
The over/beneath is 3.5 targets.
Sequence Historical past
Manchester United has received 7 out of their final 10 video games towards Burnley.
- Sep 23, 2023 – Manchester United 1 vs. Burnley 0
- Feb 08, 2022 – Manchester United 1 vs. Burnley 1
- Dec 30, 2021 – Manchester United 3 vs. Burnley 1
- Apr 18, 2021 – Manchester United 3 vs. Burnley 1
- Jan 12, 2021 – Manchester United 1 vs. Burnley 0
- Jan 22, 2020 – Burnley 2 vs. Manchester United 0
- Dec 28, 2019 – Manchester United 2 vs. Burnley 0
- Jan 29, 2019 – Burnley 2 vs. Manchester United 2
- Sep 02, 2018 – Manchester United 2 vs. Burnley 0
- Jan 20, 2018 – Manchester United 1 vs. Burnley 0
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan address anti-LGBTQIA+ posts shared by USWNT teammate Korbin Albert
-
News2 weeks ago
New first-round tee times posted after weather delay
-
News4 weeks ago
Larry Lucchino dies at age 78
-
News4 weeks ago
Strike That Killed World Central Kitchen Workers Bears Hallmarks of Israeli Precision Strike
-
News4 weeks ago
Original ‘SCTV’ Castmember Was 82
-
News4 weeks ago
Howard Stern’s ‘Crazy Cabbie’ Lee Siegfried Passes Away At 55
-
News4 weeks ago
US told Iran it had no involvement or advance knowledge of consulate strike in Syria, US official says
-
News4 weeks ago
Rashee Rice car accident: Chiefs’ WR to cooperate with Dallas authorities; NFL monitoring situation