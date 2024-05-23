Who dies on ‘Good Doctor?’ Recapping the Season 7 finale

Obligatory medical drama warning: The next contains particulars of the collection finale of ABC’s “The Good Physician,” created by David Shore (“Home”).

Not surprisingly, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) dramatically wrestles yet another life from the jaws of loss of life within the collection finale of the ABC medical drama “The Good Physician.”

The genius surgeon with autism and savant syndrome spearheads an unprecedented remedy to save lots of his pal and former colleague Dr. Claire Browne, performed by authentic forged member Antonia Thomas, who returned for the ultimate two episodes.

The larger shock in Tuesday’s “Good Physician” conclusion is the affected person Shaun may not save.

RIP Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff), the mentor and father determine who fought to rent Shaun at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital seven seasons in the past. Glassman’s mind most cancers returned within the penultimate Might 14 episode, and the sensible neurosurgeon dies within the finale.

Want a break? Play the USA TODAY Every day Crossword Puzzle.

“The finale offered one case the place the answer was discovered as a result of Shaun’s refusal to surrender, and one case the place Shaun wanted to just accept what he could not assist,” says govt producer Liz Friedman. “Probably the most difficult factor for Shaun is letting go of the thought of serving to Dr. Glassman medically and easily being there for him emotionally.”

This is how Season 7 and “The Good Physician” finale (now streaming on Hulu) performed out:

Inside ‘Younger Sheldon’ Season 7 finaleTears, trains and thanks as Sheldon Cooper leaves house

Who dies in ‘The Good Physician’ finale?

“Good Physician” followers have seen this high-stakes situation earlier than, with very completely different outcomes. Within the Season 1 finale, Shaun went on a mission to discover a remedy for Glassman’s terminal mind most cancers prognosis. Glassman was prepared to surrender, taking Shaun on the carousel he frequented together with his daughter to speak about dying.

“However Shaun could not cease obsessing concerning the medication in that case, and in Season 1 he was proper,” says Friedman. “Shaun discovered a manner that (Glassman) might be saved.”

Within the finale, Shaun ponders a medical answer for Glassman and Browne, who returned from her physician’s put up in Guatemala to be handled for a tumor that turned out to be breast most cancers.

This time, Shaun realizes there will not be a miracle answer for Glassman. Nevertheless, the surgeon is adamant about administering untested remedy to Claire, though the Meals and Drug Administration denied the emergency use of the potential remedy his group developed.

“I will give it to her anyway, And I will not be a physician anymore. And that is OK,” Shaun tells his spouse Lea (Paige Spara) and Glassman, figuring out he’ll lose his medical license. “I need not save everybody; I simply want to save lots of Claire.”

The placement of Shaun’s speech is essential: It is the identical hospital convention room the place Glassman passionately pounded the desk and carried the day advocating for Shaun’s hiring within the September 2017 pilot episode. In that premiere, Shaun spoke poignantly in the identical boardroom about desirous to be a surgeon to save lots of lives. “And I wish to make some huge cash, so I can have a tv” he added.

The boardroom set needed to be rebuilt for the finale, the place the dying Glassman makes yet another daring stand: He agrees to manage the unapproved process to Browne, defending Shaun proper to the top.

What occurs on the finish of ‘Good Physician’ finale?

There isn’t a Glassman loss of life scene or funeral. In a sequence of pictures, Shaun rides the merry-go-round as soon as extra with Glassman. Then Shaun is pictured in successive pictures with out his mentor – first alone on the experience, and finally together with his spouse and two youngsters.

The finale jumps forward 10 years, as Shaun, now chief of surgical procedure, offers Glassman a eulogy of kinds throughout a TED Discuss that he dedicates to his mentor. The viewers is stuffed with Glassman’s Bonaventure Hospital household, together with Browne, who sits along with her accomplice Dr. Jared Kalu (Chuku Modu) and their smiling younger daughter.

The TED Discuss display screen options the names of the sufferers Shaun has saved, which the surgeon credit to Glassman. “He taught me that if you contact one life, you do not simply contact one life,” he says. “You contact each life that life touches.”

Claire’s is the final title to look on the display screen. The subsequent slide exhibits that Shaun has honored his mentor’s life with The Dr. Aaron Glassman Basis for Neurodiversity in Medication, which he runs with Browne.

After the applause, the hospital workers leaves the TED Discuss discussion board with huge hugs throughout. In a voiceover, Shaun pays a remaining tribute to his mentor. “Due to Dr. Glassman, I’ve many buddies, and I’ve a household,” he says. “And I’ve two televisions.”

Shaun’s work and perspective will proceed whilst “Good Physician” ends.

“In my thoughts, Dr. Shaun Murphy remains to be on the market serving to folks and saving lives together with his distinctive, fascinating tackle issues,” says Friedman. “I hope the viewers feels these adventures are nonetheless taking place. We simply do not get to see them each week.”