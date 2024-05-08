Why Didn’t Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Rihanna, and More Attend Met Gala 2024?

Did you discover a number of of your faves had been lacking from the Met Gala 2024 purple carpet? Particularly, superstars like Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Blake Energetic, Billie Eilish, and properly, many extra.

This 12 months’s gala was skipped by fairly a number of A-listers and Met favorites, and their causes for not attending the ball are tremendous various: there is a {golfing} harm, the flu, working late ‘trigger they’re singers, and, in fact, journey and tour schedules.

With these celebs in such excessive demand, it is sensible that there are some years they need to miss probably the most unique events on the earth. I imply, hell, even 2024 co-chair Zendaya took 5 years off from the occasion. However we will not assist however categorical our disappointment that they weren’t current to show a show-stopping look.

To search out out why so many stars selected to not sow their seeds in The Backyard of Time, try an inventory of the same old, ol’ dependable Met suspects who didn’t attend this 12 months’s gala beneath:

Taylor Swift (and Travis Kelce)

Getty Photographs

Taylor Swift has not attended the Met Gala since 2016, when the theme was Manus x Machina: Style in an Age of Know-how. Followers speculated whether or not Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who collectively have turn out to be a type of movie star supercell in their very own proper, would attend this 12 months’s ball collectively. In March, TMZ reported that Kelce declined his invite (it might be his first time in attendance) and famous that the couple would not “make their large debut on the Met Gala as a result of they’re passing on absorbing the highlight at vogue’s greatest evening.” Followers nonetheless held out hope that Swift would pull one other Tremendous Bowl-esque jet journey, however, per Individuals, it appears as if she was too busy making ready for the European leg of the Eras Tour, which begins on Might 9 in Paris.

Blake Energetic