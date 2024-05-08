Why Millie Bobby Brown Skipped 2024 Met Gala

Millie Bobby Brown ended up not making her Met Gala debut this night. Whereas she hung out in New York Metropolis in late April, her absence from the occasion isn’t too stunning, as she has been filming Stranger Issues’ ultimate season away from town.

This has been a giant 12 months for Brown within the trend house, because the actress expanded her Florence by Mills line into clothes at the start of 2024. She spoke to ELLE.com in January about how her personal expertise dressing for crimson carpets led to the choice.

“[When Stranger Things took off,] I used to be 10,” she stated. “I used to be going to those occasions and ceremonies, and all these large trend manufacturers wished to fashion me. I didn’t know what my private fashion was, and the one time I received dressed, apart from for ceremonies, was to go to work. As I received older, I used to be like, ‘What’s my private fashion?’ A whole lot of my mates already knew [their styles], however I didn’t know mine. For me, trend has at all times been ever-evolving. It’s fluid, and I wished to create one thing in order that women going by that comparable expertise have a useful resource to have the ability to strive modern new outfits and kinds and phases. I wished to have the ability to create one thing that was accessible to my technology, to my demographic in order that after they go right into a retailer, they really feel like they’ve that one nook—even when it’s a nook within the again—that they’ve what they’re in search of, they usually’re capable of afford it.”