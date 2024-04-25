WNBA star Kelsey Plum, Giants’ Darren Waller file for divorce

Las Vegas Aces star guard Kelsey Plum and New York Giants tight finish Darren Waller filed for divorce in Clark County District Courtroom in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Plum, 29, and Waller, 31, have been married in March 2023 after courting for reportedly one yr.

“I am devastated,” Plum wrote on social media. “I walked by way of fireplace for that man, however now I see it is time to go. God has given me such an unbelievable life, and I am actually so grateful for the profound love from my household and mates. At some point I am going to share my story, as we speak isn’t that day.”

A two-time WNBA champion with the Aces, Plum started courting Waller whereas the latter performed for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Plum was the primary general decide of the 2017 WNBA draft. She additionally gained a gold medal on the Tokyo Olympics in girls’s 3×3 basketball.

Waller made the Professional Bowl in 2020 whereas taking part in with the Raiders. He reportedly has but to determine whether or not to play within the 2024 season or retire from skilled soccer.