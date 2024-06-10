Woman and two girls injured at beaches

The native fireplace division shared photographs of the aftermath of the assaults

Beachgoers within the Gulf Coast of Florida have been informed to be vigilant, after three swimmers had been attacked by sharks in two separate assaults.

One lady was stated to have had a part of her arm amputated after being bitten on Friday in Walton County in north-west Florida.

Lower than two hours later, at one other seashore 4 miles additional east, two teenage women had been in waist-deep water with buddies after they had been attacked.

One of many women suffered “important accidents to the higher leg and one hand” whereas the opposite had minor accidents on one among her ft, fireplace officers stated.

Authorities have been patrolling the shoreline in boats and a few seashores had been closed, though they reopened on Saturday with purple flags warning of harmful marine life.

The primary incident occurred at round 13:20 native time on Friday when a girl, about 45-years-old, was attacked close to WaterSound Seashore, South Walton Hearth District stated.

She suffered “crucial accidents” to her hip and decrease left arm and was airlifted to hospital, fireplace officers stated.

A part of her arm needed to be amputated, fireplace chief Ryan Crawford later informed a information briefing, in keeping with the BBC’s US companion CBS Information.