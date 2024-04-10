Women outshine men in NCAA final TV viewership

For the primary time, extra folks watched the NCAA girls’s basketball ultimate sport than the lads’s, Nielsen mentioned Tuesday.

The hyped sport during which the Iowa Hawkeyes and record-breaking star Caitlin Clark took on, and misplaced to, No. 1-seeded South Carolina drew greater than 18.9 million views Sunday, in line with ESPN and the viewers score firm.

The boys’s Connecticut vs. Purdue sport Monday had 4 million fewer viewers, with 14.8 million, Nielsen mentioned.

It was the primary time ever that the viewers for the ladies’s ultimate was bigger than the lads’s, in line with Nielsen.

The South Carolina Gamecocks beat the Iowa Hawkeyes within the girl’s ultimate 87-75 and, in so doing, denied Iowa its probability at a primary nationwide title.

With the win, South Carolina had the tenth excellent season within the historical past of Division I girls’s basketball.

Within the males’s ultimate, defending champs UConn grew to become the primary workforce since 2007 to win back-to-back nationwide titles, beating Purdue on Monday 75-60.

It was UConn’s sixth nationwide title total, and this system joined simply three others which have that many or extra — UCLA (11), Kentucky (8) and North Carolina (6).