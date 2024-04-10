Connect with us

LCTI student awarded full-tuition scholarship to Cedar Crest College

LCTI student awarded full-tuition scholarship to Cedar Crest College
Amaiya Kavachery, a scholar at Lehigh Profession Technical Institute, is awarded a full-tuition scholarship to Cedar Crest School.

Amaiya Kavachery, a scholar at Lehigh Profession Technical Institute, is overcome with emotion ecstatic as she is awarded a full-tuition scholarship to Cedar Crest School Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at LCTI in North Whitehall Township. Kavachery was the winner of the school’s annual scholarship competitors, and was introduced together with her full-tuition prize, flowers and an look from Franki the Falcon. (Monica Cabrera/The Morning Name)

Amaiya Kavachery, a student at Lehigh Career Technical Institute, is awarded a full-tuition scholarship to Cedar Crest College Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at LCTI in North Whitehall Township. She said he was ecstatic and calls family to let them know the news. Kavachery was the winner of the college's annual scholarship competition, and was presented with her full-tuition prize, flowers and an appearance from Franki the Falcon. (Monica Cabrera/The Morning Call)
Amaiya Kavachery, a student at Lehigh Career Technical Institute, is awarded a full-tuition scholarship to Cedar Crest College Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at LCTI in North Whitehall Township. Kavachery was the winner of the college's annual scholarship competition, and was presented with her full-tuition prize, flowers and an appearance from Franki the Falcon. (Monica Cabrera/The Morning Call)
Amaiya Kavachery, a student at Lehigh Career Technical Institute, is awarded a full-tuition scholarship to Cedar Crest College Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at LCTI in North Whitehall Township. Kavachery was the winner of the college's annual scholarship competition, and was presented with her full-tuition prize, flowers and an appearance from Franki the Falcon. (Monica Cabrera/The Morning Call)
Amaiya Kavachery, a student at Lehigh Career Technical Institute, is awarded a full-tuition scholarship to Cedar Crest College Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at LCTI in North Whitehall Township. Kavachery was the winner of the college's annual scholarship competition, and was presented with her full-tuition prize, flowers and an appearance from Franki the Falcon. (Monica Cabrera/The Morning Call)
Amaiya Kavachery, a student at Lehigh Career Technical Institute, stands with Frank the Falcon and Elizabeth Meade, president of Cedar Crest College. Kavachery is awarded a full-tuition scholarship to Cedar Crest College Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at LCTI in North Whitehall Township. She was the winner of the college's annual scholarship competition, and was presented with her full-tuition prize, flowers and an appearance from Franki the Falcon. (Monica Cabrera/The Morning Call)
Stephanie Walker, Cedar Crest Vice President of Enrollment, left, congratulates Amaiya Kavachery a student at Lehigh Career Technical Institute who is awarded a full-tuition scholarship as the winner of Cedar Crest College's annual Scholarship Competition. The reveal was held at the LCTI on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Monica Cabrera/The Morning Call)
Stephanie Walker, Cedar Crest Vice President of Enrollment holds a Cedar Crest Hoodie next to Amaiya Kavachery a student at Lehigh Career Technical Institute who is awarded a full-tuition scholarship as the winner of Cedar Crest College's annual Scholarship Competition. The reveal was held at the LCTI on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Monica Cabrera/The Morning Call)
Amaiya Kavachery a student at Lehigh Career Technical Institute is awarded a full-tuition scholarship as the winner of Cedar Crest College's annual Scholarship Competition. The reveal was held at the LCTI on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Monica Cabrera/The Morning Call)
Amaiya Kavachery a student at Lehigh Career Technical Institute is awarded a full-tuition scholarship as the winner of Cedar Crest College's annual Scholarship Competition. The reveal was held at the LCTI on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Monica Cabrera/The Morning Call)
Amaiya Kavachery a student at Lehigh Career Technical Institute is awarded a full-tuition scholarship as the winner of Cedar Crest College's annual Scholarship Competition. The reveal was held at the LCTI on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Monica Cabrera/The Morning Call)
Amaiya Kavachery a student at Lehigh Career Technical Institute is awarded a full-tuition scholarship as the winner of Cedar Crest College's annual Scholarship Competition. The reveal was held at the LCTI on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Monica Cabrera/The Morning Call)
Amaiya Kavachery a student at Lehigh Career Technical Institute is awarded a full-tuition scholarship as the winner of Cedar Crest College's annual Scholarship Competition. The reveal was held at the LCTI on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Monica Cabrera/The Morning Call)
Amaiya Kavachery a student at Lehigh Career Technical Institute is awarded a full-tuition scholarship as the winner of Cedar Crest College's annual Scholarship Competition. The reveal was held at the LCTI on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Monica Cabrera/The Morning Call)
Amaiya Kavachery a student at Lehigh Career Technical Institute is awarded a full-tuition scholarship as the winner of Cedar Crest College's annual Scholarship Competition. The reveal was held at the LCTI on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Monica Cabrera/The Morning Call)
Amaiya Kavachery a student at Lehigh Career Technical Institute is awarded a full-tuition scholarship as the winner of Cedar Crest College's annual Scholarship Competition. The reveal was held at the LCTI on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Monica Cabrera/The Morning Call)
Amaiya Kavachery a student at Lehigh Career Technical Institute is awarded a full-tuition scholarship as the winner of Cedar Crest College's annual Scholarship Competition. The reveal was held at the LCTI on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Monica Cabrera/The Morning Call)
Amaiya Kavachery a student at Lehigh Career Technical Institute is awarded a full-tuition scholarship as the winner of Cedar Crest College's annual Scholarship Competition. The reveal was held at the LCTI on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Monica Cabrera/The Morning Call)
