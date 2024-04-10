Amaiya Kavachery, a scholar at Lehigh Profession Technical Institute, is awarded a full-tuition scholarship to Cedar Crest School.
Amaiya Kavachery, a scholar at Lehigh Profession Technical Institute, is overcome with emotion ecstatic as she is awarded a full-tuition scholarship to Cedar Crest School Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at LCTI in North Whitehall Township. Kavachery was the winner of the school’s annual scholarship competitors, and was introduced together with her full-tuition prize, flowers and an look from Franki the Falcon. (Monica Cabrera/The Morning Name)
Amaiya Kavachery, a scholar at Lehigh Profession Technical Institute, is awarded a full-tuition scholarship to Cedar Crest School Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at LCTI in North Whitehall Township. She stated he was ecstatic and calls household to allow them to know the information. Kavachery was the winner of the school’s annual scholarship competitors, and was introduced together with her full-tuition prize, flowers and an look from Franki the Falcon. (Monica Cabrera/The Morning Name)
Amaiya Kavachery, a scholar at Lehigh Profession Technical Institute, is awarded a full-tuition scholarship to Cedar Crest School Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at LCTI in North Whitehall Township. Kavachery was the winner of the school’s annual scholarship competitors, and was introduced together with her full-tuition prize, flowers and an look from Franki the Falcon. (Monica Cabrera/The Morning Name)
Amaiya Kavachery, a scholar at Lehigh Profession Technical Institute, is awarded a full-tuition scholarship to Cedar Crest School Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at LCTI in North Whitehall Township. Kavachery was the winner of the school’s annual scholarship competitors, and was introduced together with her full-tuition prize, flowers and an look from Franki the Falcon. (Monica Cabrera/The Morning Name)
Amaiya Kavachery, a scholar at Lehigh Profession Technical Institute, is awarded a full-tuition scholarship to Cedar Crest School Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at LCTI in North Whitehall Township. Kavachery was the winner of the school’s annual scholarship competitors, and was introduced together with her full-tuition prize, flowers and an look from Franki the Falcon. (Monica Cabrera/The Morning Name)
Amaiya Kavachery, a scholar at Lehigh Profession Technical Institute, stands with Franki the Falcon and Elizabeth Meade, president of Cedar Crest School. Kavachery is awarded a full-tuition scholarship to Cedar Crest School Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at LCTI in North Whitehall Township. She was the winner of the school’s annual scholarship competitors, and was introduced together with her full-tuition prize, flowers and an look from Franki the Falcon. (Monica Cabrera/The Morning Name)
Stephanie Walker, Cedar Crest Vice President of Enrollment, left, congratulates Amaiya Kavachery a scholar at Lehigh Profession Technical Institute who’s awarded a full-tuition scholarship because the winner of Cedar Crest School’s annual Scholarship Competitors. The reveal was held on the LCTI on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Monica Cabrera/The Morning Name)
Stephanie Walker, Cedar Crest Vice President of Enrollment holds a Cedar Crest Hoodie subsequent to Amaiya Kavachery a scholar at Lehigh Profession Technical Institute who’s awarded a full-tuition scholarship because the winner of Cedar Crest School’s annual Scholarship Competitors. The reveal was held on the LCTI on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 and Franki the Falcon was current as properly. (Monica Cabrera/The Morning Name)
Amaiya Kavachery, a scholar at Lehigh Profession Technical Institute, is awarded a full-tuition scholarship to Cedar Crest School Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at LCTI in North Whitehall Township. Kavachery was the winner of the school’s annual scholarship competitors, and was introduced together with her full-tuition prize, flowers and an look from Franki the Falcon. (Monica Cabrera/The Morning Name)
Amaiya Kavachery a scholar at Lehigh Profession Technical Institute is awarded a full-tuition scholarship because the winner of Cedar Crest School’s annual Scholarship Competitors. The reveal was held on the LCTI on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Monica Cabrera/The Morning Name)
Amaiya Kavachery a scholar at Lehigh Profession Technical Institute is awarded a full-tuition scholarship because the winner of Cedar Crest School’s annual Scholarship Competitors. The reveal was held on the LCTI on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Monica Cabrera/The Morning Name)
Amaiya Kavachery a scholar at Lehigh Profession Technical Institute is awarded a full-tuition scholarship because the winner of Cedar Crest School’s annual Scholarship Competitors. The reveal was held on the LCTI on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Monica Cabrera/The Morning Name)
Amaiya Kavachery a scholar at Lehigh Profession Technical Institute is awarded a full-tuition scholarship because the winner of Cedar Crest School’s annual Scholarship Competitors. The reveal was held on the LCTI on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Monica Cabrera/The Morning Name)
Amaiya Kavachery a scholar at Lehigh Profession Technical Institute is awarded a full-tuition scholarship because the winner of Cedar Crest School’s annual Scholarship Competitors. The reveal was held on the LCTI on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Monica Cabrera/The Morning Name)
Amaiya Kavachery a scholar at Lehigh Profession Technical Institute is awarded a full-tuition scholarship because the winner of Cedar Crest School’s annual Scholarship Competitors. The reveal was held on the LCTI on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Monica Cabrera/The Morning Name)
Amaiya Kavachery, a scholar at Lehigh Profession Technical Institute, is awarded a full-tuition scholarship to Cedar Crest School Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at LCTI in North Whitehall Township. Kavachery was the winner of the school’s annual scholarship competitors, and was introduced together with her full-tuition prize, flowers and an look from Franki the Falcon. (Monica Cabrera/The Morning Name)
Amaiya Kavachery a scholar at Lehigh Profession Technical Institute is awarded a full-tuition scholarship because the winner of Cedar Crest School’s annual Scholarship Competitors. The reveal was held on the LCTI on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Monica Cabrera/The Morning Name)
Amaiya Kavachery a scholar at Lehigh Profession Technical Institute is awarded a full-tuition scholarship because the winner of Cedar Crest School’s annual Scholarship Competitors. The reveal was held on the LCTI on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Monica Cabrera/The Morning Name)