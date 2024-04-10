LCTI student awarded full-tuition scholarship to Cedar Crest College

Amaiya Kavachery, a scholar at Lehigh Profession Technical Institute, is awarded a full-tuition scholarship to Cedar Crest School.

Amaiya Kavachery, a scholar at Lehigh Profession Technical Institute, is overcome with emotion ecstatic as she is awarded a full-tuition scholarship to Cedar Crest School Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at LCTI in North Whitehall Township. Kavachery was the winner of the school’s annual scholarship competitors, and was introduced together with her full-tuition prize, flowers and an look from Franki the Falcon. (Monica Cabrera/The Morning Name)