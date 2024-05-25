Wuthering Waves codes and how to redeem them

The power to redeem codes in Wuthering Waves follows a pattern set by different open-world gacha video games from latest years.

Utilizing redemption codes is a straightforward solution to get free gadgets, together with therapeutic gadgets, shell credit, and premium forex astrite.

As with different gacha video games, it’s possible many of those codes will expire after a sure period of time, so it’s finest to redeem before later to make sure you don’t miss out.

What follows is a checklist of energetic Wuthering Waves codes, and the rewards you get for redeeming them.

Wuthering Waves codes for Might 2024

The present energetic checklist of Wuthering Waves redemption codes are as follows, added in reverse chronological order:

WUTHERINGGIFT (50 astrite, 2x premium resonance potion, 2x medium revival inhaler, 2x medium power bag, 10,000 shell credit) — added Might 23

Observe that for these taking part in on PC by the Epic Video games Retailer, there may be technically one other code accessible through the Echo Starter Pack, which is a one-time free add-on that, as soon as downloaded, is redeemed by the identical code redemption system. This grants 1x incomplete echo, 1x premium tuner 10, and 5x superior seal tube.

Easy methods to redeem codes in Wuthering Waves

To redeem codes in Wuthering Waves, it’s important to open the Redemption Code display screen within the settings menu.

This requires some playtime to unlock — particularly, reaching Union Stage 2, or round once you begin the “Utterance of Marvels II” mission in Chapter 1, Act 1.

To search out the Redemption Code menu, first open settings — on cellular, begin by accessing the Terminal with the icon within the high proper nook, then settings utilizing the cog icon on the underside proper — then go to the Different Settings submenu towards the underside of the checklist, then choose “Redemption Code.”

Picture: Kuro Video games through Polygon

Upon getting efficiently entered a code, the rewards will then seem in your in-game inbox. You’ll find your inbox by urgent the mail icon on the backside of the Terminal display screen.

The Redemption Code display screen in Wuthering Waves

Lastly, know there is no such thing as a code redeem web site, which suggests to make use of any codes which turn into accessible, you have to boot up the sport first.