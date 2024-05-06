WWE Backlash France 2024 results, grades and analysis: Cody Rhodes defeats A.J. Styles in first title defense

A.J. Kinds was first to enter for the principle occasion match, drawing yet one more blended response from the Lyon crowd. Kinds is such a gifted performer throughout the board that it will be onerous for him to ever draw vital warmth from followers, even when working heel like he was throughout this match.

Cody Rhodes, like he has been for greater than two years now, was welcomed by your entire enviornment singing his entrance music, “Kingdom.” If it wasn’t clear already, between WrestleMania 40 and now this entrance, Rhodes is by far the largest star WWE has on its roster. Even after the music stopped, the offered out Lyon crowd continued to sing.

The group was so amped up earlier than the match that as Samantha Irvin made her introductions, the onerous cam shook. Jessika Carr, the referee, grew to become the primary lady to officiate a important occasion match for the WWE championship.

The match began with a number of lockups between Rhodes and Kinds, with neither gaining an early higher hand, as an alternative choosing buying and selling headlocks and takedowns. Kinds escalated the tensions with a shove of Rhodes close to the turnbuckle, which the champion answered with a tough slap of his personal.

After a formidable dropkick, Rhodes did a cartwheel and taunted Kinds, a callback to his days as Stardust. Kinds turned the tides once more with a giant dropkick of his personal, however was hit with an enormous back-body drop. Rhodes went for a pin, however Kinds kicked out at one.

Rhodes shook off his failed pinning try right into a standing suplex. Whereas Rhodes had momentum, Kinds pulled off a fast counter and centered on Rhodes’ shoulder, which Cole and Graves hinted that the champion injured in a match with Carmelo Hayes final month.

Kinds was despatched outdoors the ring and Rhodes tried to capitalize with a dive by means of the ropes however was met with a forearm. Kinds’ assault continued as he slammed Rhodes’ head into the U.S. announce desk after which cleared out the French announce desk, in search of a high-impact maneuver. Rhodes countered, sending Kinds into the metal steps.

As Rhodes went for a standing Superplex, Kinds escaped and pulled Rhodes down the mat. Rhodes offered a again harm and Kinds instantly swept in to hit an Electrical Chair on Rhodes. As Kinds went for a springboard moonsault, Rhodes obtained his knees up for a desperation counter.

As the 2 males exchanged blows, Rhodes finally gained an edge with a scoop powerslam and Catastrophe Kick on Kinds. Rhodes went for an additional pin however Kinds kicked out at two.

In a frenzied second, Rhodes went for a second Catastrophe Kick, Kinds countered into an Electrical Chair after which Rhodes reversed it right into a roll-up pin for a close to fall. This was adopted by extra back-and-forth offense between the 2 males, culminating in Kinds touchdown a Brainbuster on Rhodes onto the ring apron and Rhodes placing Kinds by means of the French announce desk with a Powerbomb.

Each males beat the 10-count again into the ring and went toe-to-toe once more, exchanging blows and knocking one another out with a pair of simultaneous kicks. The 2 ran it again earlier than Rhodes scored a near-fall after a Bionic Elbow.

Kinds regained management with a counter of the Catastrophe Kick and a snap suplex into the turnbuckle and set Rhodes up for a springboard 450 splash. Kinds went for the pin however Rhodes kicked out, irritating the challenger. Kinds would observe up with a Burning Hammer and pin, however Rhodes kicked out at one and rallied for a Cody Cutter and one other near-fall, drawing “struggle perpetually” chants from the enthralled crowd.

Rhodes went for a CrossRhodes however Kinds countered right into a Pele Kick and set the champion up for a Phenomenal Forearm. Kinds’ finisher try was met with a Rhodes Superkick and a Kimora Lock. Kinds finally powered out and went for a number of Kinds Conflict finishers earlier than Rhodes would hit a large Cody Cutter off the highest rope.

That ending sequence arrange the end, a CrossRhodes and pin for a victory in Rhodes’ first televised title protection.

Cody Rhodes def. A.J. Kinds in 27:21 to retain the WWE Undisputed Championship.