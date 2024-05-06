WWE Backlash 2024 Results, Winners And Grades From France

Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Kinds at WWE Backlash France Credit score: WWE

WWE Backlash France emanated from Lyon, France as WWE’s torrid worldwide stay occasion tour continues. Final evening’s broadcast of SmackDown garnered the highest-grossing stay gate in WWE historical past, beating a report set only a month in the past in Philadelphia.

Backlash marketed a major occasion of Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Kinds for the WWE Championship, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill difficult The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Ladies’s Tag Group Championships and Damian Priest’s first WWE World Title protection towards Jey Uso.

This week’s WWE Uncooked viewership garnered 1.683 million viewers.

WWE Backlash France Outcomes on Could 4, 2024

The Bloodline def. Randy Orton and Kevin Owens | Avenue Combat

Bayley def. Naomi and Tiffany Stratton | WWE Ladies’s Title

Damian Priest def. Jey Uso | WWE World Title

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair def. Kabuki Warriors | WWE Ladies’s Tag Titles

Cody Rhodes def. AJ Kinds | WWE Undisputed Championship

WWE Backlash France Ticket Gross sales

WWE Backlash France Venue: LDLC Area (Lyon, France)

WWE Backlash France Tickets Distributed: 12,621

WWE Backlash France Tickets Obtainable: 356

WWE Backlash France Winners And Grades

The Bloodline Def. Kevin Owens And Randy Orton

WWE Backlash, from France, opened with French-Canadian Kevin Owens who acquired an enormous response. Randy Orton adopted, and the French crowd knew each English phrase of his music.

The match began with a wild brawl, the place Kevin Owens supplied up Stunners to random safety guards. Nick Aldis modified the principles to a Avenue Combat, and since he mentioned “Avenue Combat” in French, the group popped enormous.

In a hilarious second, Kevin Owens hit a Frog Splash on Tama Tonga. Orton adopted up, teasing a Frog Splash of his personal, solely to calmly step down from the barricade.

Tama Tonga was getting a “welcome to the WWE”-style beatdown early on. Tonga bought his get-back when he launched a kendo stick into the match to associate with trash can lids.

Randy Orton hit an RKO on Tama Tonga. Simply because it appeared like Orton and KO have been on their technique to victory, Tanga Loa made a shock look, resulting in a Thumb Strike on Kevin Owens and the win for The Bloodline.

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton vs. Bloodline Grade: B+

Bayley Def. Naomi And Tiffany Stratton

Bayley acquired enormous “Hey Bayley” chants, whereas Tiffany Stratton acquired chants of “Tiffy Time!” Poor Naomi went un-serenaded.

This was mainly a two-horse race of dueling chants between Tiffany Stratton and Bayley all through, however Naomi endeared herself to the group with extremely athletic and hard-hitting spots.

This Triple Risk appeared to be making an attempt to match the depth of the Avenue Combat from the opening match. And, with out even needing weapons, boy did they arrive shut.

Bayley received this extremely aggressive match with a rollup on Naomi. Naomi congratulated Bayley after. Had this been within the states, I feel Naomi would have turned heel.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Bayley vs. Naomi Grade: B

Damian Priest Def. Jey Uso

Backstage, The New Bloodline confronted Jey Uso in a quiet trade that spoke volumes.

JD McDonagh hit the ring, much like his involvement that value The Judgment Day on Uncooked. This opened the door for some much-needed doubt about whether or not Priest would win.

The French followers have realized to chant “yeet/no yeet” throughout punching exchanges between Priest and Uso.

The Judgment Day interfered and virtually value Damian Priest the WWE World Championship. Priest battled again and defeated Uso with a South of Heaven from the highest rope.

Following this match, Priest had some tense phrases along with his fellow Judgment Day members, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

WWE French commentator Philippe Cherau made a protracted announcement, mainly saying WWE Backlash his the most important stay enviornment gate in WWE historical past.

Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso Grade: B

Jade Cargill And Bianca Belair Def. Kabuki Warriors

Corey Graves steered that Jade Cargill wrestling a WWE title match this early in her profession. This isn’t true. Santino received the WWE Intercontinental Championship in his first match.

Followers have been very a lot into Bianca Belair, and actually got here alive for the facility spots between Belair and Cargill.

There have been many fast tags made by The Kabuki Warriors, who have been working over Bianca Belair as Jade Cargill was neutralized on the sidelines. This led to numerous warmth for a really heated sizzling tag.

Cargill’s made a terrific sizzling tag, starting with a springboard cross physique in to the ring on each members of The Kabuki Warriors.

Cargill and Sane screwed up the timing of a navy press, however Cargill considerably salvaged the spot with a standing spinebuster. The referee Dan Angler waved off a pinfall account as a result of Sane was not authorized. I feel this was a shoot as a result of Asuka continued to hang around on the apron earlier than awkwardly tagging in.

There have been just a few clunky spots within the center, however all the ladies bought again on the identical web page after a stereo energy bomb by Belair and Cargill.

Jade Cargill flipped Kairi six methods to Sunday earlier than hitting Jaded. It was one of the best spot of the match.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair vs. Kabuki Warriors Grade: B-

Cody Rhodes Def. AJ Kinds

There have been a number of commercials earlier than the principle occasion, particularly as a result of it was solely 12:10 pm PST and there was nonetheless an hour left on this PLE.

AJ Kinds’ ring gear was a callback to Kinds’ NWA Championship match towards Dusty Rhodes.

Followers sang, what appeared to be a pro-AJ chant towards AJ Kinds that lasted endlessly. At some factors, the digicam was shaking. Apparently, the mantra needed to do with the phrase “phenomenal.”

Followers sang each phrase of Cody’s music, even after it ended.

At one level, Cody did a callback spot to Stardust, eliciting “Stardust” chants.

There was an ungainly superplex spot the place Cody held Kinds within the air for a delayed superplex however dropped him.

As nice as this crowd was, they appeared extra curious about chanting than truly listening to this match.

AJ Kinds hit a Burning Hammer and Cody Rhodes kicked out at one, sending this crowd into an absolute frenzy. It’s the primary spot like that I can recall seeing in a WWE ring.

Rhodes overcorrected on a Cody Cutter to AJ, nevertheless it regarded superior. Rhodes adopted up with a Cross Rhodes for the win.

Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Kinds Grade: A-