WWE WrestleMania 40: Predictions for Night 1, card, start time, matches, 2024 PPV preview, location, date

The largest wrestling occasion of the yr is right here. WWE has landed in Philadelphia for its annual celebration and it is a huge one. WrestleMania is right here and for the fortieth anniversary occasion, the promotion has loaded the two-night spectacular to the gills with leisure worth. All of it will get began on Saturday evening with seven matches presently scheduled to happen.

No match is larger on Evening 1 of WrestleMania than The Rock and Roman Reigns taking up Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. If Rock and Reigns get the win in the principle occasion, then Reigns’ protection of his undisputed WWE common championship towards Rhodes in the principle occasion of Evening 2 might be contested underneath “Bloodline Guidelines,” which might imply no disqualification, irrespective of what number of members of Reigns’ household come to his assist.

The CBS Sports activities consultants acquired collectively to supply predictions for each match on the cardboard. Let’s check out how they assume all of Evening 1’s motion will go down. Predictions for Evening 2 might be posted on Friday.

WrestleMania 40 Evening 1 predictions

Girls’s World Championship — Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Ripley is a dominant champion however her reign hasn’t been very memorable. Which may be sufficient of a purpose to swing some in Lynch’s favor. That is a mistake. Skilled wrestling is a star-making enterprise. Ripley, 27, is the long-term funding and Lynch is bulletproof. Ripley had a ripper of a match towards Charlotte Aptitude at WrestleMania 39. Crossing off one other member of the 4 Horsewomen in a improbable WrestleMania match would do wonders for the champ. Decide: Rhea Ripley retains the title — Shakiel Mahjouri (additionally Brent Brookhouse and Connor Casey)

Undisputed WWE Tag Staff Championship — The Judgment Day (c) vs. #DIY vs. The Superior Reality vs. The New Day vs. A-City Down Beneath vs. New Catch Republic (Six Pack Ladder Match)

It appears WWE will cut up up the tag workforce titles. A brand new stipulation for the six-pack ladder match states the match will proceed till each units of titles are retrieved. That creates the chance for 2 totally different groups to depart with gold. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate are on a pleasant roll on SmackDown. #DIY are longtime favorites of Triple H that might use a workman-like reign to raise them. Damian Priest’s time with the Cash within the Financial institution briefcase is winding down so he ought to concentrate on that transferring ahead. There’s all the time the potential for a shock tag workforce to be added to the combination too. Decide: #DIY & New Catch Republic each win — Mahjouri

The stipulation surrounding the ladder match all however confirms that WWE is lastly splitting up the Uncooked and SmackDown tag workforce championships once more, which suggests we’re getting two units of winners. I see The Superior Reality successful the Uncooked titles; not only for the nostalgia pop however to arrange a comedy spot the place Reality leaves with the pink belt and thinks the match is already over. There is not an apparent alternative for the opposite set of titles, so let’s give New Day yet another run. Decide: Superior Reality & The New Day each win — Casey (additionally Brookhouse)

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Naomi vs. Harm CTRL

There won’t be a professional wrestler with a extra pure star presence than Cargill. She is a success with the gang however must be managed rigorously within the ring. It was clever of WWE to create space for her at WrestleMania and pair her with many skilled wrestlers. Harm CTRL is overdue for comeuppance and the heroes all profit from a win. This is without doubt one of the best matches to name the complete weekend. Decide: Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Naomi win — Mahjouri (additionally Brookhouse and Casey)

Andrade & Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio

This match was initially to see Rey workforce up with Dragon Lee in a spot the place many believed the daddy would put over his son. However an fascinating pivot on the SmackDown go-home present noticed Lee injured within the again and deemed medically unfit to compete and Andrade turning on Dominik and Escobar to workforce with the legendary luchador. The winner of this match is anyone’s guess now, however we’ll follow our unique decide for the heels. Decide: Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio — Casey (additionally Brookhouse and Mahjouri)

Intercontinental Championship — Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Sure, Gunther’s run as champion has to finish in some unspecified time in the future. It simply does not really feel like Zayn is the person to do it on this evening. It nonetheless feels just like the story of Chad Gable making an attempt to get yet another crack at Gunther is the dominant one within the intercontinental title image. Sure, Gable may get that revenge by teaching Zayn up sufficient for Zayn to take down the champion. However months and months of speak from Gable about how badly he wants that shot could be rendered meaningless if Zayn wins. With that mentioned, I believe Gunther wins in an incredible match. Decide: Gunther retains the title — Brookhouse (additionally Mahjouri)

At first, having Zayn paired up with Gunther felt like a step again given every part that went down in 2023. However to WWE’s credit score, the segments between Zayn and Chad Gable on Uncooked in latest weeks actually offered me. The match was going to be stable it doesn’t matter what — I am fairly certain Gunther is incapable of getting a foul match — however Zayn being the underdog who lastly ends Gunther’s record-long run lastly felt practical as soon as they began doing homages to “Rocky III.” I can also’t shake the sensation Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther would be the most important occasion of SummerSlam, and for that to occur they should get the title off of him first. Decide: Sami Zayn wins the title — Casey

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Having Jey beat his brother and eventually get revenge for what occurred at SummerSlam makes all of the sense on the earth. However I would like The Bloodline to have each ounce of momentum strolling into that Evening 2 most important occasion so meaning Jimmy will get the win right here. Decide: Jimmy Uso wins — Casey

I like the thought of The Bloodline successful all of their matches on Evening 1 however I can not shake the thought of Jey successful right here both by disqualification when Solo Sikoa interferes or edging out an in depth win earlier than Sikoa and Jimmy put the beat down on. Both approach, the thought is that Jey is attacked and brought out in order that he cannot present help to Rhodes and Rollins in the principle occasion. Decide: Jey Uso wins — Brookhouse (additionally Mahjouri)

The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

My prediction modified as we drew nearer to the large evening. The stipulation appeared like a approach for The Rock to deliberately or unintentionally screw Reigns over. It gave Rhodes a degree enjoying area on Evening 2 and Rollins a much-deserved win earlier than dropping the world title. However rumors of “Stone Chilly” Steve Austin and John Cena getting concerned in an “Avengers” type rescue mission on Evening 2 have me reconsidering. I will aspect with The Bloodline on Evening 1 so as to add extra drama to Rhodes’ ascension the next night. Decide: The Bloodline wins — Mahjouri (Brookhouse)

You do not tease a stipulation like “Bloodline Guidelines” and never ship. Roman Reigns and The Rock will get the win right here to additional stack the deck towards Rhodes. Count on every kind of interference from Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman, making it appear to be Rhodes is strolling right into a slaughter on Evening 2. Decide: The Bloodline wins — Casey