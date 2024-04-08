How to watch WWE WrestleMania 40 today: Livestream options, schedule, more

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Roman Reigns throughout the WWE Wrestlemania XL Kickoff on February 08, 2024, at T-Cellular Enviornment in Las Vegas, NV. ouis Grasse/PXimages/Icon Sportswire through Getty Pictures



WrestleMania 40, the WWE’s marquee occasion, is again this weekend for 2 days of smackdowns and smack speak that guarantees to ship all of the drama the WWE has to supply. WrestleMania 40 options the WWE return of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who has been out of the ring for the previous eight years. Along with the Rock’s WWE return, WrestleMania 40 may even characteristic Logan Paul, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

If you wish to odor what The Rock is cooking (and also you do), maintain studying to seek out how and when to observe WrestleMania 40 right this moment and tomorrow.

How and when to observe WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 will happen over two days, beginning Saturday, April 6, 2024 via Sunday, April 7, 2024. The occasions will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT) on each days. WrestleMania 40 will stream solely on Peacock.

Peacock TV: The one strategy to watch WrestleMania 40

Peacock gives subscribers stay streaming entry to unique occasions like WrestleMania 40, along with top-tier sports activities like NFL video games that air on NBC, Huge Ten basketball and soccer, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling. The streamer hosts 80,000 hours price of recorded content material to observe as properly, together with hit motion pictures and TV collection reminiscent of “The Workplace” and “Parks and Recreation.”

Peacock Premium prices $6 per thirty days or $30 per 12 months.

Prime options of Peacock:

Peacock airs NFL matchups airing stay on NBC (that is Sunday Night time Soccer and particular NFL common season and particular NFL playoff Saturday video games).

Peacock options loads of present and basic NBC and Bravo TV exhibits.

Peacock streams NASCAR races airing on NBC and USA Community.

Golf followers can absorb huge tournaments, together with The Gamers Championship.

Subscribers get entry to Peacock’s large library of recorded content material, plus Peacock originals together with “The Traitors,” “Poker Face” and “Actual Housewives Final Women Journey.”

Peacock Premium Plus is a terrific various for viewers who need to watch content material with out advertisements. A subscription to Peacock Premium Plus is $12 per thirty days (or pay $120 for the 12 months and save 17%).

Stage as much as Peacock Premium Plus and you will get:

Every thing included in Peacock Premium.

No advertisements (with some exclusions).

Choose titles could be downloaded and watched offline (terrific for vacationers).

Your native NBC affiliate, 24/7.

College students save 67% on Peacock

College students may also save much more on Peacock. Get Peacock Premium for $1.99 per thirty days for 12 months and watch the Peacock unique WrestleMania 40 on April 6-7, plus all the opposite terrific sports activities occasions, comedies and actuality exhibits now streaming on Peacock.

You will want an annual pupil verification to benefit from this A+ pupil low cost.

The place is WrestleMania 40?

Cody Rhodes reacts after successful the WWE Royal Rumble at Alamodome on January 28, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Pictures



Greater than 100,000 individuals are anticipated to make the journey to Lincoln Monetary Area in Philadelphia, PA, house of the Philadelphia Eagles, for WrestleMania 40.

What’s on the schedule for WrestleMania 40?

As of this text’s writing, 13 matches have been introduced, seven of that are for championships. Along with the Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins match to find out the stipulation for the Undisputed WWE Common Championship, this weekend’s match playing cards embody:

Ladies’s World Championship match : Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch WE Intercontinental Championship match : Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso, six-pack ladder match for Undisputed WWE Tag Staff Championship : Finn Bálor and Damian Priest (c) vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz and R-Fact vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Austin Principle and Grayson Waller vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate

Finn Bálor and Damian Priest (c) vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz and R-Fact vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Austin Principle and Grayson Waller vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate World Heavyweight Championship match : Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre WWE Ladies’s Championship match : Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley

Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley WWE United States Championship match: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

What night time is the Rock showing on WrestleMania 40?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Roman Reigns will face off towards Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Saturday, April 6.

What night time is Logan Paul preventing at WrestleMania 40?

YouTuber turned fighter Logan Paul defends his title towards Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Triple Menace Match on Sunday, April 7.